The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ officially launched this past Friday, and as such, more and more people are getting their hands on the phones for the first time.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Samsung's new Note handsets, and between the gorgeous displays, stunning design, and reliable three-camera setup, both phones are pretty damn good.

However, that's not to say that they're perfect. When asked about any gripes they had so far with the phones, this is what our AC forum community had to say.

EMGSM

It's still early (for me) but if I were to pick one thing, it would be that the S-Pen is a little smaller making it just a little harder to grip.

Bkdodger1

I agree on the Spen.. I'd like it a little larger.. I'm not used to it yet it's been a long time since the Note 4

runfar262

I do miss the LED notification light. I am playing around with edge lighting and AOD for notifications. But I fear screen burn if I keep the AOD on all the time. The most annoying this for me is that when the phone is plugged into the charger, the green battery icon along with the words 100% fully charged NEVER go away. Yes, thanks for letting me know the phone is fully charged, but I don't...

bembol

I miss the headphone jack. LOL

What about you? What don't you like about the Galaxy Note 10?

