The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ officially launched this past Friday, and as such, more and more people are getting their hands on the phones for the first time.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Samsung's new Note handsets, and between the gorgeous displays, stunning design, and reliable three-camera setup, both phones are pretty damn good.

However, that's not to say that they're perfect. When asked about any gripes they had so far with the phones, this is what our AC forum community had to say.