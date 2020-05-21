In just a few months, it'll be time for Samsung to take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 20. It may seem like the S20 just launched the other day, but that's how fast this industry moves.
There's still a lot left to learn about the Note 20, but some early speculation and rumors are starting to piece the device together. We're expecting two different models, flagship specs, and possibly a release in August or September. That's about it.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the Note 20, referencing some of the latest reports that have come out.
This got us to wondering — What do you want to see from the Galaxy Note 20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Samsung Galaxy S20+ was the best-selling 5G phone in the U.S. in Q1 2020
Strategy Analytics says the Galaxy S20+ was the most popular 5G phone in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020. It accounted for 40% of all 5G phones sold in the country during the period.
Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting a new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones with camera enhancements, including an improved Night mode.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a rugged flagship built for the army
Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a "mission-ready" version of the Galaxy S20 that has been built specifically for the army.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.