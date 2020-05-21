In just a few months, it'll be time for Samsung to take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 20. It may seem like the S20 just launched the other day, but that's how fast this industry moves.

There's still a lot left to learn about the Note 20, but some early speculation and rumors are starting to piece the device together. We're expecting two different models, flagship specs, and possibly a release in August or September. That's about it.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the Note 20, referencing some of the latest reports that have come out.

This got us to wondering — What do you want to see from the Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!