Samsung's official Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 has arrived. Along with all of the regular goodies included with Pie by default, this also upgrades the phones to Samsung's new One UI interface.

One UI is a complete reimagining of Samsung's take on Android, introducing things like simplified icons, repositioned buttons/toggles so that they're easier to reach with one hand, and more.

There was a lot of hype surrounding One UI leading up to its release, but now that it's here, was it worth the wait?

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say!

Wbutchart1

I've been using it for a few days. I've not encountered any issues with it. Only thing is I think my keyboard (gboard) has been resized slightly and I can't type well...thats my excuse anyway.

adegbenroagoro

I'm on my 10th day of using Android Pie One UI. I've had no problems whatsoever (so far). I did however do a factory reset (5 days) after upgrading which is my usual practice. I really like the layout and especially Dark mode.

Gayle Lynn

Beta program and the feedback via Community app shut down a month ago. And yes the gradually rollout now that #2 stable build. Chrome and other apps look better and have unique builds for Pie. Better security. Screenshots tweaked nicely (but wish Save was back on bottom instead). I have 8.1 on Note 9 and using both, and getting confused at times, prefer 9.0.

Ysnmusk

3 days on pie one ui in the UK. battery life is amazing. 6hrs 23 min screen on time with 21% battery left. looks good as well... very happy.

What about you? What are your first impressions of One UI?

