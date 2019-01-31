Samsung's official Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 has arrived. Along with all of the regular goodies included with Pie by default, this also upgrades the phones to Samsung's new One UI interface.

One UI is a complete reimagining of Samsung's take on Android, introducing things like simplified icons, repositioned buttons/toggles so that they're easier to reach with one hand, and more.

There was a lot of hype surrounding One UI leading up to its release, but now that it's here, was it worth the wait?

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say!