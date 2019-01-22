One of the biggest reasons so many people choose Android as their operating system of choice is that it allows them to customize their devices to their heart's content. One of the biggest supporters of this notion is Samsung.

All Samsung phones come with a powerful theme engine built right in that allows you to quickly change your wallpaper, settings, quick settings, navigation buttons, app icons, and so much more.

There are a lot of these themes to choose from, and recently, members on the Android Central forums shared a few of their favorites.

kixfan

I use Material Black but I like a dark theme.

Tim1954

Dark and Spartan. I don't like busy themes. Minimalist works for me :-)

gendo667

Cameron Bunch's DePixelizeD.

Miljan Milosavljevic

material black plus wallpaper.

What about you? What are your favorite themes for Samsung devices?

Join the conversation in the forums!