Only a few hours left: Get 42% off the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar with this Cyber Monday smartwatch deal

If you're trying to wrap up those last-minute Cyber Monday purchases before prices return to normal, we've got just the smartwatch deal for you. Head to Amazon before the end of the day and you'll get a whopping 42% off (opens in new tab) the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar, a rugged-yet-versatile smartwatch that comes packed with all the features you'd need to take this wearable anywhere on Earth. With this Cyber Monday deal, not only are you looking at $380.99 of instant savings, but you're also seeing a discount that makes this smartwatch cheaper than it's ever been by far.

If you're unfamiliar with the device, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar is basically the perfect wearable for any physical activity. Whether you're hiking, lifting weights, or just jogging around the block, the 6X Pro Solar is packed with features that'll take your fitness goals to the next level. I'm talking about up to 21 days of battery life, solar charging capabilities, built-in GPS, and 2,000 ski resort maps programmed directly into the watch. Once you've returned from the Great Outdoors, the 6X Pro Solar is meant to be worn 24/7, with intelligent sleep monitoring features, contactless payment software, and access to all of our favorite apps. Suffice to say, if you want bang for your buck, you're looking at it.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: $899.99 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Head to Amazon during their Cyber Monday sale and you can get the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar for just $519. That's a discount of 42% that makes the watch cheaper than it's ever been. The 6X Pro Solar packs solar charging capabilities, up to 21 days of battery life, high-tech mapping features, and workout suggestions into a rugged smartwatch that's been built to handle the world's toughest environments.

More fitness tracker deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

If you're not totally sold on this watch just yet, don't worry: we've been gathering all of the best Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals so you can find the discounted wearable that works for you.