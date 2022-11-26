Out of all the Black Friday Garmin deals, choose between these four

Right now, a huge number of Garmin watches across the Forerunner, Lily, Instinct, Fenix, Epix, Venu, and Vivoactive lineups have major Black Friday deals live right now. Most of these deals are for older or more expensive models, with newer favorites like the Forerunner 255 and Vivosmart 5 sitting stubbornly at full price. So it could be hard for you to know where to start and which watches are no longer worth buying, no matter how cheap they are.

I've personally reviewed or used many of the best Garmin watches of the last few years, and can give you my recommendation of which watch is the best fit for you. Of all these options, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Instinct 2 Solar, Venu Sq, and Vivoactive 4 are the four fitness watches you should seriously consider.

Our first recommendation is the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Unlike most Garmin watches, which are a bit, well, ugly, the Venu 2 Plus gives you a bright and smooth AMOLED display that can show off over a thousand animated examples of how to complete a specific exercise at home or the gym; you can create a custom workout and then double-check how to complete it without needing to pull out your phone.

Both the Venu 2 and Venu 2 Plus are $100 off for Black Friday, but the Plus gives you a mic and speaker to answer Bluetooth phone calls or speak to your phone's voice assistant — either Google Assistant or Siri — plus a third button for accessing multiple shortcuts. It's more of a smartwatch, in other words, and we think that makes it worth the extra money.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: With a pixel-rich 1.3-inch display, a nine-day battery life with 24 GPS hours, music storage, tap-to-pay, and all the sensors you need to track your health, the Venu 2 Plus is the best all-around Garmin watch that doesn't sacrifice visual quality or battery life.

For me, the Venu 2 Plus and the Forerunner 255 are the two best options Garmin has available, one for general fitness and the other for runners. But they're both fairly expensive and the latter isn't on sale for Black Friday.

If you're looking for something much cheaper in line with a Fitbit — only with no monthly subscription to worry about — the Garmin Venu Sq is just $120, or $80 off (opens in new tab). This is the entry-level Garmin option I'd recommend for most people, even if it's not particularly high-end, because it'll help you decide if you like the Garmin ecosystem without investing hundreds more.

Garmin Venu Sq: The Venu Sq "falls right in the middle of that spectrum" between a standard tracker and an advanced watch, according to our reviewer. It doesn't have the latest Garmin tricks and has since been supplanted by the Venu Sq 2, but it has all the essentials like Body Battery, tap-to-pay, blood oxygen and heart rate tracking, and onboard GPS. Its LCD display isn't as fancy as an AMOLED, but the squircle design is quite attractive, and you're saving hundreds for a quality Garmin experience.

But what if you want something that falls in-between the Venu 2 Plus and Venu Sq? That's where you should consider the Vivoactive 4, which at 45% off at $179.99 (opens in new tab) is definitely one of the best Black Friday fitness deals overall. It comes in two size options (pick the 4S if you have smaller wrists) and gives you many of the same perks; you can see our guide on the Venu 2 Plus vs. Vivoactive 4 to decide which is the better pick.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: Our Vivoactive 4 reviewer called it "an ideal option for those who want more than a basic activity tracker but don't want to spend a fortune on a premium watch that's loaded with features they won't use." That's what she said for its original $330 price, so you can be certain it's worth the cost now that Black Friday has slashed it nearly in half.

All of our previous picks have been targeting entry-level or "mainstream" buyers who need a fitness boost. For more serious Garmin users, you have a variety of options with the Fenix or Epix series, but even if you "save" a couple hundred, these are too far too expensive for anyone but the most hardcore of climbers and adventurers.

Instead, my recommendation would be the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, a watch that can operate almost indefinitely so long as you're someone that spends a lot of time outside. It can recharge its own batteries by a few hours just by leaving it out in the sun, or will last 370 hours in GPS-tracked max battery mode if you're on a weeks-long excursion.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: It's not the biggest Black Friday Garmin deal, but this is a rugged watch that'll last you for years to come, with an absurdly long-lasting battery life and all of the Garmin software essentials you'll need.

Feel free to check out any of the other Garmin Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) and see if there's a better fit! But most likely, you'll find yourself coming back to one of these four.