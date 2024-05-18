Just in time for Memorial Day — Amazon cuts 28% OFF the price of this premium Garmin solar smartwatch

What better way to celebrate warm weather than with a great solar smartwatch deal? You can currently get $140 OFF the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar (Tactical Edition) from Amazon, marking a 28% discount on a rugged solar watch. The Instinct 2X Solar is a great pick for outdoor recreation, featuring a super-long-lasting battery, precise GPS tools, and a durable design suitable for days on the trail. Plus, its thermal, shock, and water resistance, and its powerful LED flashlight make it an excellent multi-tool.

✅Recommended if: you need something you can trust to stay alive for days on end outside, with solar charging that can offer a potentially unlimited battery life; you want a smartwatch with extreme GPS accuracy, suitable for outdoor activities like backpacking, hiking, camping, and more; having a built-in LED flashlight is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a slim, lightweight smartwatch; having a super-high-resolution watch display is important to you.

Unsurprisingly, the solar charging capabilities on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar make it our favorite Garmin smartwatch for battery life. Depending on how you use it, you can get up to 145 hours of battery life with solar charging when only using GPS. However, with the watch's Expedition GPS Activity mode, the company says you can get unlimited battery life with solar, so there's that.

This is one of, if not the, largest smartwatch Android Central has tested, so it might not be the best option for those who need something really lightweight. It also doesn't offer the best-looking smartwatch display out there.

However, the Instinct 2X Solar makes up for much of what it lacks in screen aesthetics and size with its features and durability. At this price, it seems like a pretty solid smartwatch option for those who love the outdoors—especially with summer right around the corner.