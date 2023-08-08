Best smartwatches for battery life 2022
The best smartwatches have tons of features, but also great battery life.
The Apple Watch is great for many things, but one thing that users most get upset about with it is the fact that the watch needs to be charged daily. For some, in fact, a daily charging requirement is a dealbreaker when it comes to a smartwatch. Thankfully, there are tons of smartwatches that can be worn for a week at a time, even longer, before they need a quick battery boost. These are great for busy, active, and health-conscious individuals who don’t want to miss a single step or sleep tracking and for travelers who love being able to wear it for an entire vacation without having to bring along a charging cord. Which smartwatches offer the best battery life? Here’s a round-up.
These are the best smartwatches for battery life in 2023
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Black, beige, pink
Boasting an impressive 18-day battery life, you can go for a two-week vacation with this smartwatch and leave the charger at home. With a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, it’s a smaller face than you’ll get with larger-screened smartwatches. But it tracks all the important data like heart rate, Sp02, exercise, steps, sleep, and more. With a water-resistant design, you can take it in the pool, too.
Midnight black, Flamingo pink, Mint blue, Moonlight white
Another option from Amazfit, this smartwatch has a large, square 1.65-inch face and plenty of premium features, from heart rate tracking to blood oxygen, sleep, and more than 120 sports modes. It offers an up to 15-day battery life, though keep in mind that if you use the built-in GPS often, it will drain the battery more quickly. Nonetheless, you’ll easily get tons of life per charge. You can even extend battery life to up to 45 days using the battery saver mode and limiting features, which is useful in a pinch.
Black/graphite, pink sand/copper rose, waterfall blue/platinum
Less than a week doesn’t sound like a lot of battery life compared to some other models on this list. But considering a few comparable smartwatches only last a day before they need to be charged, it’s impressive that a premium smartwatch like the Fitbit Versa 4 can last up to six days. It captures 24/7 heart rate, has more than 40 exercise modes, delivers wonderful sleep tracking, and even lets you follow workouts from your wrist. Using certain features, like built-in GPS, will drain the battery more quickly. But you’ll still get at least a half week from this watch each time.
Black, blue, gold, grey, silver
It doesn’t get any “smarter” for a smartwatch than with the Citizen CZ Smart PQ2: it has built-in IBM Watson AI technology, backed by NASA research, designed to learn your unique Chronotype and daily rhythms. It tracks all the usual suspects with a digital timepiece look to it: data is behind traditional clock hands so it doesn’t even look like a smartwatch at first glance. Along with the up to 18-day battery life, it can charge up to 80 per cent in under an hour.
Black, silver
Like Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches don’t last for weeks per charge. But they offer tons of handy, premium features and allow you to track just about everything in your daily life from your wrist. So, the fact that this model lasts for up to 8 days per charge – more than a full week – is appreciated. You can watch animated workouts on screen, listen to music, go for a run and leave your phone at home, and more. Of course, the more you do, the quicker the battery will deplete. But this isn’t a smartwatch you need to charge daily, and you’ll get at least a half a week even with heavy usage.
Graphite, Tidal blue, Bells Beach, black, Coyote tan
Can you get any better than unlimited battery life? Seriously! Because this smartwatch is solar powered, you could theoretically get infinite battery life, never having to recharge it. As long as you wear it for at least three hours outside in the sun every day, it will keep going and going. With direct sunlight, you’ll get up to 48 hours in GPS mode. You can further extend battery life by using the power manager to adjust settings and sensors to only use what you need. The watch is ultra-rugged, too, so you can swim with it, go on outdoor adventures, and more, without breaking a sweat. Don’t worry, it comes with a charging cable for traditional wired power battery boost as needed, too.
Which long battery smartwatch is best?
Of course, you’re going to choose the perfect smartwatch for you based on more than just battery life. But for some, that’s a deciding factor between two models you might be considering. If you’re often away on adventures, you’ll benefit from a solar charging model like the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar.
All of the best Fitbit smartwatches offer good battery life, often at least a week, so you can’t go wrong with that brand when it comes to the battery lasting for a good amount of time. The Fitbit Versa 4 is a good option to consider if you want premium features balanced with favorable battery life. Garmin makes fabulous smartwatches as well, like the Garmin vivoactive 4, and most of the brand’s smartwatches have batteries that last up to a week. Keep in mind that with the best running watches, from Garmin or other brands, using the built-in GPS can be a battery drain. But you still come out ahead.
From a budget standpoint, you can’t go wrong with a brand like Amazfit, and the Amazfit Band 7 is a solid option for casual athletes and average users that you’ll love wearing. It employs more of a band design but still offers tons of smartwatch features. If you prefer the traditionally larger smartwatch screen instead, you can consider the Amazfit GTS Mini, which has the larger design and is still affordable, though it isn’t as feature-rich as some of the other smartwatches on this list.
All the best Android smartwatches boast at least decent, at most amazing, battery life. You’ll find that charging becomes part of your routine, whether it needs to be done daily, weekly, or less often. But the less you need to charge, of course, the better.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Christine Persaud has been writing about tech since long before the smartphone was even a "thing." When she isn't writing, she's working on her latest fitness program, binging a new TV series, tinkering with tech gadgets she's reviewing, or spending time with family and friends. A self-professed TV nerd, lover of red wine, and passionate home cook, she's immersed in tech in every facet of her life. Follow her at @christineTechCA.