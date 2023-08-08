Best smartwatches for battery life 2022

The Apple Watch is great for many things, but one thing that users most get upset about with it is the fact that the watch needs to be charged daily. For some, in fact, a daily charging requirement is a dealbreaker when it comes to a smartwatch. Thankfully, there are tons of smartwatches that can be worn for a week at a time, even longer, before they need a quick battery boost. These are great for busy, active, and health-conscious individuals who don’t want to miss a single step or sleep tracking and for travelers who love being able to wear it for an entire vacation without having to bring along a charging cord. Which smartwatches offer the best battery life? Here’s a round-up.

These are the best smartwatches for battery life in 2023

Which long battery smartwatch is best?

Of course, you’re going to choose the perfect smartwatch for you based on more than just battery life. But for some, that’s a deciding factor between two models you might be considering. If you’re often away on adventures, you’ll benefit from a solar charging model like the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar.

All of the best Fitbit smartwatches offer good battery life, often at least a week, so you can’t go wrong with that brand when it comes to the battery lasting for a good amount of time. The Fitbit Versa 4 is a good option to consider if you want premium features balanced with favorable battery life. Garmin makes fabulous smartwatches as well, like the Garmin vivoactive 4, and most of the brand’s smartwatches have batteries that last up to a week. Keep in mind that with the best running watches, from Garmin or other brands, using the built-in GPS can be a battery drain. But you still come out ahead.

From a budget standpoint, you can’t go wrong with a brand like Amazfit, and the Amazfit Band 7 is a solid option for casual athletes and average users that you’ll love wearing. It employs more of a band design but still offers tons of smartwatch features. If you prefer the traditionally larger smartwatch screen instead, you can consider the Amazfit GTS Mini, which has the larger design and is still affordable, though it isn’t as feature-rich as some of the other smartwatches on this list.

All the best Android smartwatches boast at least decent, at most amazing, battery life. You’ll find that charging becomes part of your routine, whether it needs to be done daily, weekly, or less often. But the less you need to charge, of course, the better.