The fact that we've seen so many great deals already should tell you that this year's Black Friday shopping events are going to be a little different, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. Retailers are kicking off their fall sales earlier than usual with deals being spread throughout November meaning Black Friday-worthy deals will be available sooner and you can avoid the last-minute scramble for holiday gifts.
Walmart's Black Friday sale was one of the first to get underway last week with a whole host of deals going live in its 'Deals for Days' promotion. That promotion is split over three weekly events in the run up to Black Friday itself and the second round of online-only deals are going live tonight, November 11, at 7pm ET, with several more going live on Saturday, November 14.
We've rounded up the best deals from this second Deals for Days event below, plus some that are still around from the first week of savings, to make things easy for you. Event 3 follows on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, with great prices on even more electronics, toys, and gifts across apparel and home, according to Walmart's announcement.
The third event begins online on November 25 at 7pm ET, with new deals dropping online at midnight ET on Thanksgiving (and 5am local time on November 27 in-store) for Black Friday itself.
With these early sales and online exclusives, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and might even be able to avoid going into a store at all in a few weeks' time.
Best Walmart early Black Friday deals
Walmart kicks off the second part of its Deals for Days promotion today with a bunch of Black Friday-level deals going live online. We've picked out the very best options below so you don't have to digest the ad and find the goodies yourself. We expect many of these will sell out pretty quickly, so if you see something you want that is in stock then it's best to get your order in straight away.
- : Samsung Galaxy A51
- : Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100
- : Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- : Samsung Galaxy S10e
- : Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
- : AirPods Pro
- : Sun Joe SPX2598P-MAX Pressure Washer Bundle
Samsung Galaxy A51
From 7pm ET on November 11, you can save 50% on the already-affordable Samsung Galaxy A51. Other affordable Android handsets are also discounted.
Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If you're more a fan of vacuuming manually, then the Tineco A10 Dash cordless vacuum is the one to go for tonight. This well-reviewed stick vacuum is down to just $99 while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S10e at Walmart while you can. It offers a near-complete Galaxy S10 experience, and does it for considerably less money and in a size anyone can handle. This deal goes live at 7pm ET on November 11.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Make your morning routine a little easier with this Keuring coffee maker at almost half off. It brews one of three cup sizes in under a minute and has a compact, slim design which is great if you have limited counter space. It's 7pm ET for this deal.
AirPods Pro
Snatch the Apple AirPods Pro at $55 off their regular price right now at Walmart. We've never seen the earbuds drop this low before and there's no telling how long this discount will last or if it will be back for Black Friday, so don't miss out.
Sun Joe SPX2598P-MAX Pressure Washer Bundle
While you might not be doing much yardwork this winter, you won't regret picking up this pressure washer bundle come spring. It includes the 2000 PSI washer plus various essential accessories, all bundled with a $90 savings.
Other deals to keep an eye on:
- Onn. 20K Powerbank - $13 (Was $30)
- Tzumi PhoneSpa Phone Sanitizer - $14 (Was $20)
- Klipsch The One II Phono - $148 (Was $198)
- Hart 20V 4-Tool Kit - $118 (Was $178)
- SanDisk ImageMate 128GB microSD Card - $13 (Was $20)
- Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum - $139 (Was $249)
- Onn. Wireless Charging Lamp - $14 (Was $20)
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.