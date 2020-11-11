The fact that we've seen so many great deals already should tell you that this year's Black Friday shopping events are going to be a little different, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. Retailers are kicking off their fall sales earlier than usual with deals being spread throughout November meaning Black Friday-worthy deals will be available sooner and you can avoid the last-minute scramble for holiday gifts.

Walmart's Black Friday sale was one of the first to get underway last week with a whole host of deals going live in its 'Deals for Days' promotion. That promotion is split over three weekly events in the run up to Black Friday itself and the second round of online-only deals are going live tonight, November 11, at 7pm ET, with several more going live on Saturday, November 14.

We've rounded up the best deals from this second Deals for Days event below, plus some that are still around from the first week of savings, to make things easy for you. Event 3 follows on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, with great prices on even more electronics, toys, and gifts across apparel and home, according to Walmart's announcement.

The third event begins online on November 25 at 7pm ET, with new deals dropping online at midnight ET on Thanksgiving (and 5am local time on November 27 in-store) for Black Friday itself.

With these early sales and online exclusives, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and might even be able to avoid going into a store at all in a few weeks' time.

Best Walmart early Black Friday deals

Walmart kicks off the second part of its Deals for Days promotion today with a bunch of Black Friday-level deals going live online. We've picked out the very best options below so you don't have to digest the ad and find the goodies yourself. We expect many of these will sell out pretty quickly, so if you see something you want that is in stock then it's best to get your order in straight away.

Other deals to keep an eye on: