The Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum is on sale for just $99.99 as part of Walmart's latest Black Friday sale. Walmart promised three different Black Friday events over the course of November, and today's sale is the second of three. All the deals kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 11. Get ready for many of these items to sell out pretty quick after the deals start. The Tineco A10 normally sells for $150, so you'll be saving $50 on this deal if you manage to pick it up.

This deal goes live at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 11. It's one of several new deals at Walmart as part of its early Black Friday sale. Get ready for savings on a ton of gear even before the big Black Friday sale later this month.

The A10 Dash is a great and easy-to-use vacuum that may become your new go-to favorite for cleaning up messes around the house. It's cordless, lightweight, and maneuverable. The features include LED headlights for seeing in those dark corners, a one-touch dustbin that's easy to empty, and a trigger lock for continuous power. Basically the lock means you don't have to hold down the trigger. You can focus on maneuvering around edges and making sure every speck of dirt is cleaned up.

It's also technically a 2-in-1 vacuum with the ability to transform into a hand vacuum. This secondary way of using the vacuum is great for cleaning up messes on couches and in between cushions. You can even use it in your car. The hand vacuum also comes with attachments for cleaning stairs, furniture, and more.

The battery on the Tineco lasts for up to 25 minutes and doesn't fade as the battery runs low. You get great runtime that helps you keep up with all the messes you encounter day-to-day.