Three UK has competed heavily on price ever since rolling out its 5G network earlier this year, and on Black Friday the operator has an astonishingly good deal on an unlimited SIM-only 5G plan over 12 months.
Three's headline plan costs just £17 per month - the cheapest we've seen at any UK network for unlimited 5G - and comes with personal hotspot capabilities - also unlimited - and inclusive roaming in 71 countries through its "Go Roam" service.
Unlimited 5G | £17 per month at Three
This Black Friday offer from Three is the cheapest unlimited 5G plan we've seen in the UK, and also comes with unlimited calls and texts, hotspot and "Go Roam" in selected countries.
If you don't care about unlimited data, Three's 12GB and 30GB plans are also discounted for Black Friday, coming in at £10 and £15 per month respectively. All plans are available over either 12 or 24 months, which is a little odd, since there's no apparent benefit to locking yourself into a contract for an extra year.
The offer compares favorably to Vodafone's and EE's SIM-only deals in terms of pure pricing, though Three's 5G network is less widespread than its major competitors.
