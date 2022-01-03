These are the smartwatches that support Google Pay 2022

No matter what type of smartwatch experience you're seeking, there are tons of Wear OS watches out there that will fulfill your needs. If you want support for contactless payments, be sure to check out the watches that support Google Pay. This handy software lets you leave your wallet at home and pay using only your watch at locations where contactless payments are accepted. Fortunately, this payment option is becoming more common these days. We've rounded up some of the best watches that support Google Pay to help you pick a winner.

The best watches that support Google Pay: Time to choose

While all of these Android smartwatches that support Google Pay are excellent picks, there are a few we recommend above the rest. First, you'll need to decide whether you're more concerned about the features or the physical design. The good news is many of these options do an amazing job of combining the two. First up, the all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic models.

You'll have a gorgeous AMOLED display, a digital or rotating bezel, 40 hours of battery life, a robust health/fitness tracking suite, and outstanding performance. In addition to being one of the best watches that support Google Pay, the Galaxy Watch 4 is also the best Samsung smartwatch you can buy. If you want a minimalist design, go for the standard Galaxy Watch 4 model with the digital rotating bezel that keeps things light and slim. On the other hand, if you're all about making a fashion statement, you might prefer the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with its larger case size and the physical rotating bezel.

If you're seeking something a little more traditional looking, we're confident that you'll be quite happy with the Skagen Falster 3. It combines some of the best internal hardware with top-notch materials for a premium smartwatch experience. Finally, for the sporty side, it's hard to go wrong with the Puma Smartwatch. Its affordable prices, great looks, and good internal specs will keep you moving and making payments on the go with Google Pay.

It's important to note that some big changes are happening with the arrival of Wear OS 3. So we definitely suggest taking the time to determine if the watch you're interested in will be eligible to upgrade to the new platform next year. If not, that may impact your final decision.