These are the smartwatches that support Google Pay 2022
By Joe Maring , Chris Wedel , Courtney Lynch last updated
No matter what type of smartwatch experience you're seeking, there are tons of Wear OS watches out there that will fulfill your needs. If you want support for contactless payments, be sure to check out the watches that support Google Pay. This handy software lets you leave your wallet at home and pay using only your watch at locations where contactless payments are accepted. Fortunately, this payment option is becoming more common these days. We've rounded up some of the best watches that support Google Pay to help you pick a winner.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
If you haven't heard, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is here. More importantly, it's the first Wear OS 3 device. As a result, you'll enjoy stellar performance and a bunch of new Google-based features. As you might've guessed, this watch supports Google Pay! You also get two size options, 40 hours of battery life, GPS, and tons of health features.
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch
The TicWatch Pro 3 keeps much of the design lineage from previous generations of the Pro watches. However, the newest model brings an updated secondary display which includes a backlight, improved and new health monitoring like a SpO2 sensor, but the most significant may be the new Snapdragon 4100 processor — it's very fast. That speed translates to faster payments within Google Pay as well.
Fossil Gen 5E
The Fossil Gen 5E runs the latest Snapdragon 3100 processor from Qualcomm, which helps achieve great performance while increasing the battery life. You also get 1GB of RAM for improved responsiveness, a heart rate sensor, great water resistance, and of course, NFC for making payments with Google Pay. This all fits nicely into a 42mm or 44mm case with a classic look to fit any style.
Skagen Falster 3 Gen 5
Refining the already stunning design of the Falster 2, Skagen 42 mm case adds a speaker to the equation and a unique watchband. While the band can be swapped out for any 22 mm watch strap, nothing will quite compare to the chainmail style included with this one. The Snapdragon 3100 processor also gets 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and NFC for on-the-go payments.
Fossil Gen 5 LTE
If you're looking to stay connected at all times, you should consider the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. Not only does this Wear OS smartwatch offer Google Pay, but you'll also have LTE connectivity, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, GPS, smartphone notifications, 24-hour battery life, battery saving modes, and much more.
Fossil Q Explorist HR
Another Fossil watch that supports Google Pay is the Explorist HR. While it's powered by the older Wear 2100 CPU, it still delivers a heart-rate sensor, GPS, 24-hour battery life, and a sleek, classy design that looks fantastic thanks to the included leather watchband.
TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch
It's not nearly as impressive as the TicWatch Pro 3, but the TicWatch Pro S is another solid option if you're looking for a watch with Google Pay. It comes with many other key features, including GPS, heart-rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and activity/sleep tracking. It's also rated for military-grade durability, so you can rely on it to withstand extreme conditions when you're out exploring.
Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro
TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE has a signature dual-screen display to ensure visibility in direct sunlight while helping to stretch your battery life to the max. With the addition of LTE, you can always be connected even if you don't have your phone near you. The RAM is bumped to 1GB, water resistance is improved, and the style is bulky but refined to give the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE a clean look.
Mobvoi TicWatch E3
Another TicWatch model that's worth your consideration is Mobvoi's new TicWatch E3. It's a promising upgrade from the E2, but there's more to it than that. First, you get the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, so expect outstanding performance. You also get GPS, heart-rate monitoring, battery-saving modes, and NFC for Google Pay.
Skagen Connected Falster 2
The Skagen Falster 2 is a fantastic-looking watch with a simple and clean traditional aesthetic that makes it one of the most well-designed smartwatches available. However, the watch is anything but traditional with many sensors, including NFC, which lets you leave your wallet tucked away when it comes time to pay for your coffee.
Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro
If you want a smartwatch that can last multiple days on a single charge, the TicWatch Pro is for you. Thanks to a unique two-screen design, you can switch back and forth between Smart and Essential Mode to extend your battery life up to 30 days. The design is a bit bulky, but you also get GPS, heart-rate tracking, and Google Pay (of course).
TicWatch Pro 2020
Mobvoi took its lineup of popular Wear OS watches, kept the parts fans love, and gave them a refresh with the TicWatch Pro 2020. It keeps the great battery life, unique dual-layer display, and NFC for Google Pay then adds in sleep tracking and bumps the RAM up to 1GB for the much-improved performance.
Diesel On Axial
If you're looking for a smartwatch that has a bit of attitude, then the Diesel On Axial is the watch for you. This watch comes with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to ensure smooth operation and the sensors to match. Utilizing built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, NFC for Google Pay, 5 ATM water resistance, a microphone, and speakers all come together to make sure this watch can handle anything you throw at it.
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Fossil Gen 5 Julianna comes in a rose gold finish and black with a touch of rose gold surrounding the watch face. It also has a three-button setup with two customizable pushers that flank a rotating crown for navigation. With a Snapdragon 3100, 3 ATM water resistance, 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, NFC for Google Pay, and more, this watch will help you get through your day with ease and look good doing it.
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle
Getting a smartwatch that offers great performance doesn't mean you must sacrifice performance, and the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle proves it. Coming in a black or silver color option, you also get two customizable pushers buttons that flank a rotating crown for navigation. Pair that classic style with 1GB RAM, the Snapdragon 3100 processor, a speaker, and microphone, and NFC for Google Pay, and you have yourself a great smartwatch.
Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3
When you think of Armani, you may think of high-class design, and the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 is no exception. It has a classic style with modern touches to help this watch look great in any situation. But, make no mistake; this watch is about more than looks as it packs in GPS, a speaker, a microphone, and NFC for making payments with Google Pay. So, with this watch on your wrist, you can handle the decisions at the office and pay for cocktails in the evening.
Armani Exchange Connected
The Armani Exchange utilizes a case with traditional stylings and flair around the watch face with some facet-like marks. This watch makes a statement but doesn't scream it. Take all of that and match it with great tech inside, including 3 ATM water-resistance as well as NFC for mobile payments, and you have a smartwatch that can be there for both work and play.
TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Men's Smartwatch
What do you get when you combine the legendary craftsmanship of TAG Heuer and electronics? You get one of the most incredible smartwatches on the planet. The TAG Heuer Connected Modular watch is available in both a 45 and 41mm case size. Each has the ability to choose from materials ranging from titanium to ceramic, rose gold to diamond. It's all powered by an Intel Atom processor, GPS, heart rate monitors, NFC for Google Pay, and more to help you make a statement.
Mobvoi Ticwatch C2
Compared to the rest of the TicWatch family, the C2 has a more traditional design. It has a beautiful round AMOLED display in a black, silver, or rose gold case. This well-priced watch also has a great feature set inside of it that not only can help you manage your busy day but help to simplify it with the C2's NFC chip for Google Pay, letting you leave your wallet behind.
TicWatch C2 Plus 1GB RAM Smart Watch
The TicWatch C2+ is mostly the same as the original. The minimal design is maintained, as is the vibrant screen and the NFC for using Google Pay. The holdback on the original C2 was that it only had 512MB of RAM, but the C2+ fixed that by doubling it to 1GB. As a result, this update drastically improves the performance of a great-looking watch.
Michael Kors Women's Gen 5E
You could say that this smartwatch from Michael Kors exemplifies the heart of their fashion style. With the Gen 5e model, you can opt for a Rose Gold, Gold, or Multicolor variant. While this watch is sure to turn heads, it's more than a fashion icon. You also get connected GPS, activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and NFC support for Google Pay.
Michael Kors Access Runway
Changing up the case style and color options from other Michael Kors watches, the Access Runway is ready to help take both your fashion and tech game up a notch. Taking great style and amazing technology inside like GPS and NFC for payments, you will be prepared for everything from fashion shows to the local coffee house.
Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2
Kate Spade is one of the most widely known fashion brands on earth. Taking that style to smartwatches gives us the Kate Spade Scallop 2. It surrounds the screen in iconic scallops and offers five different case colors and lots of swappable stylish watch bands. Packaged inside is a solid host of tech, including NFC for mobile payments, all to help you breeze through your day.
Moto 360 (3rd gen)
This watch rocks some of the latest internals with the Snapdragon 3100, 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, 3 ATM water-resistance as well as swim tracking, along with a beautiful full-circle AMOLED display. This watch has clean lines and stunning finishes for a wrist piece for any occasion. Your Moto 360 can also help you when you're paying for that post-workout snack or dinner on a night out.
Michael Kors Access MKGO
For a smartwatch that not only stands out in a crowd but also looks great doing it, the Michael Kors Access MKGO is one to consider. It utilizes a three-button setup with the rotating crown for simple navigation, and you'll be able to check your notifications, use navigation, or pay for your coffee all from your wrist in style. Not to mention you'll have Google Assistant on-board and a 3 ATM water-resistance rating.
Michael Kors Bradshaw 2
Michael Kors brings more of its timeless design to the Bradshaw 2 with a style that works in the office and the coffee shop. Not only does the watch look great, but it also has some truly stunning tech with 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, a speaker and microphone for calls, and a 3 ATM water resistance rating. Also included is NFC for mobile payments so that you can leave your credit card at home.
SUUNTO 7 GPS Sports Smart Watch
With over 70 sports modes and offline maps and heatmaps, the Suunto 7 is made for adventure. While this watch is built for the outdoors, the style isn't overly rugged. Thoughtful design choices make this Wear OS watch one that you can wear everywhere from mountain hikes to boardroom briefings. Add in a bright screen, long battery life, and NFC for Google Pay, and you've got an incredible do-it-all smartwatch.
Diesel On Men's Fadelight Gen 4
Diesel makes smartwatches that stand out, and the On Fadelite keeps that trend going. The translucent case and band give you a look that is as unique as you. But, the watch is about more than just looks; it has plenty of tech to keep you connected, too. With up to 50 meters of water resistance, NFC for Google Pay, heart rate tracking, and more, this smartwatch can handle your style as much as your life.
PUMA Sport Smartwatch
If you want a watch that can keep up with your active lifestyle and look great doing it, then the Puma Smartwatch is one to consider. Its lightweight design helps it be unobtrusive while you get your sweat on. Should you need to grab a snack or drink after our workout session, you'll be able to use your watch to check out.
The best watches that support Google Pay: Time to choose
While all of these Android smartwatches that support Google Pay are excellent picks, there are a few we recommend above the rest. First, you'll need to decide whether you're more concerned about the features or the physical design. The good news is many of these options do an amazing job of combining the two. First up, the all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic models.
You'll have a gorgeous AMOLED display, a digital or rotating bezel, 40 hours of battery life, a robust health/fitness tracking suite, and outstanding performance. In addition to being one of the best watches that support Google Pay, the Galaxy Watch 4 is also the best Samsung smartwatch you can buy. If you want a minimalist design, go for the standard Galaxy Watch 4 model with the digital rotating bezel that keeps things light and slim. On the other hand, if you're all about making a fashion statement, you might prefer the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with its larger case size and the physical rotating bezel.
If you're seeking something a little more traditional looking, we're confident that you'll be quite happy with the Skagen Falster 3. It combines some of the best internal hardware with top-notch materials for a premium smartwatch experience. Finally, for the sporty side, it's hard to go wrong with the Puma Smartwatch. Its affordable prices, great looks, and good internal specs will keep you moving and making payments on the go with Google Pay.
It's important to note that some big changes are happening with the arrival of Wear OS 3. So we definitely suggest taking the time to determine if the watch you're interested in will be eligible to upgrade to the new platform next year. If not, that may impact your final decision.
