The Google Pay app is shutting down later this year

What you need to know

Google announces that it will shutdown its U.S.-based "Google Pay" app on June 4, 2024.

Users will lose the ability to view shopping deals in the app while also being unable to send, request, or receive money from friends through the P2P method.

Google is pushing users to utilize Wallet after the June 4 closure, which is a strategy it did in 2022 with load of other countries.

Google is informing users that its standalone "Google Pay" app will be discontinued starting June 4, 2024.

According to its Keyword post, the company adds that the app will disappear for all U.S.-based users. While this could be alarming, users will still be able to use Pay's notable features like tap to pay in stores and management tools directly through Google Wallet. The company states the process of using the Pay to purchase items will remain the same. However, there will be some changes to this service.

From now until June 4, users can continue to use Google Pay to "view and transfer" their balance on the app to their bank account. However, once the date passes, users will still have the ability to transfer money into their account, but only through the website.

Google Pay's end will bring its P2P (peer-to-peer) payment option to a close, as well. The post states users will no longer be able to send, request, or receive money from others in the U.S. Google Pay app version.

Lastly, finding deals was straightforward in the Pay app since it featured the "Trending Deals" segment. While users are losing out on this handy feature with the app's closure, Google urges them to use Search as an alternative by typing "shop deals."

Google Pay's end marks the company's push to encourage users to use Google Wallet instead. It reiterates Wallet's ability to store your cards, transit cards, driver's licenses, state IDs, and more in one unified place.

Meanwhile, Google took a similar approach, removing the Pay app in favor of Wallet back in 2022 for users in other regions. Google Pay was kicked out to make room for Wallet in every country that supported it aside from Singapore and the United States. Recently, Google announced it will begin supporting more digital IDs for people in more states. The company's product manager stated, "Digital ID will be a cornerstone for us in the next year."