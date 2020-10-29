It feels like it's Black Friday already today with a bunch of retailers kicking off early Black Friday sales before we're even into the month of November. We've just got word about Best Buy's Black Friday sale and we know Walmart's Black Friday plans already. Not to be left behind, Target has now also revealed how it plans to tackle the holiday shopping season this year.

Instead of dropping one big Black Friday ad like in years gone by, Target is opting to release a weekly ad of early Black Friday deals each week in the run-up to the big day itself. The first ad is now available with deals slated to be available from November 1, though many can be shopped right now as outlined below.

Deals worth considering

Target's early Black Friday deals are focused heavily on Amazon devices so far with many deals matching the Prime-exclusive sales we saw during Prime Day a couple of weeks ago so it's a great chance to grab those if you missed out. It is also matching a few of the best deals we're seeing at other retailers. Check out Target's best current Black Friday deals below.

Target Black Friday dates and times

Every Thursday through Saturday before Black Friday Target will be previewing the upcoming week's early Black Friday deals with a mini ad. You can see the first round of deals now with availability until November 7.

Target hasn't announced its hours for Black Friday yet but we do know that its stores will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day. With the early deals promotions going on in the run-up, you might be able to get all of your holiday shopping done without needing to head into a store on November 27. Keep your eyes on our Target Black Friday guide for the latest info.

Get prepared

Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year's biggest shopping sale as it becomes available.