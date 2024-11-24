Wait, what? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE just crashed to its lowest ever price for Black Friday

We love Samsung's FE series products, from its phones to tablets. Last year's Galaxy Tab S9 FE came in two sizes and used the same metal design as its more expensive Tab S9 siblings. Samsung has given us a killer Black Friday deal of just $299.99 for the 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE's base storage variant. That's a 40% discount and going by our calculations, it's the lowest price yet for this Tab since launch.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE boasts of a premium design, comes bundled with the S Pen, and has an IP68 rating just like the more premium Galaxy Tab S9 series. We've also ranked the Tab S9 FE as the best value tablet for students. Just slap on a keyboard case accessory and you have yourself a portable work machine. It has a large and bright LCD display, good battery life, and a decently powerful processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB): $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers most of the features of the Tab S9, but at a lower price. Well, the price does not get lower than this Black Friday deal, taking this $449.99 tablet to a whopping $299.99. That's a sweet sweet deal for a tablet with premium looks and an IP68 rating. Price comparison: Walmart - $304 | Samsung $449.99

✅Recommended if: You want a S Pen-compatible tablet; you need a large display that's also portable; you need IP68 dust and waterproofing.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the high-contrast of an OLED panel; you need a more powerful SoC for gaming; you need an ultrawide camera.

Our hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE left us feeling impressed with this new mid-range tablet. Sure, you don't get all the bells and whistles of the more premium Tab S9 series like the AMOLED panel, more powerful SoC, and so on, but the FE does enough. In fact, it's the only 11-inch tablet in Samsung's current-gen portfolio to offer an LTE option, which we too found to be a bizzare choice.

This Black Friday deal applies to the Grey and Mint trims of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 128GB of storage. The RAM is 6GB, which should be enough for doing basic tasks. The S Pen stylus magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet for stowing away and charging.