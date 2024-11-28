This is the best Black Friday tablet deal that I've found, so far

After being revealed in late September, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra hasn't been met with much fanfare. However, this Black Friday deal might change your mind, as you can save up to $1,000 on Samsung's most powerful tablet yet.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see Samsung's latest tablet included in the plethora of Black Friday sales. Especially when you consider that Samsung has practically discounted everything and anything, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Chromebook Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99, or from $199.99 at Samsung If you're a fan of big tablets, it doesn't get much better than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung has already discounted its latest tablet for Black Friday, but you can get it for just $200 if you have an old device to trade-in. Price Comparison: Best Buy - $999.99

The biggest appeal of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is pretty obvious. It sports a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, making it a great laptop replacement, portable gaming machine, or just a way to lay back and watch your favorite movies.

Samsung did throw everyone for a bit of a loop, as the company's flagship tablet lineup is now powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chip. This is a major deviation from the norm, as Samsung has previously relied on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

As a result, Samsung claims that the Dimensity 9300 Plus offers an 18% boost in CPU performance and a 28% jump in GPU performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It also helps that the Tab S10 Ultra is paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, while also being available with up to 1TB of expandable storage.

While some might be put off by the sheer size of the Tab S10 Ultra's display, we highly recommend at least checking it out first. When paired with Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard it transforms this tablet into quite an impressive laptop replacement, especially with Samsung DeX just a button press away.