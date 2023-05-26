Memorial Day deal slashes $220 off our favorite Android tablet — but act fast

We've seen plenty of great Memorial Day deals over the past few weeks, but one discounted tablet deserves some particular attention. As part of their sitewide Memorial Day Weekend sale, Best Buy is slashing a whopping $220 off the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, a deal that sends the price of the tablet crashing down to $979.99.

This deal is for the massive 512GB version of the tablet, but if you need less storage, you can also grab the 256GB variety and get a hefty $80 off your purchase. No matter which size you choose, Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in three months of YouTube Premium for 100% free, an additional value of $35.97. Just keep in mind that the deal is set to expire on Memorial Day (May 29th), so don't wait too long to make your move.

This weekend only — save $220 on the best Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 512GB: $1,199.99 $979.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus earned the top spot on our list of the best Android tablets, and it's easy to see why. You're getting a super-powered device with a gorgeous 12.4-inch display, an ultra-efficient Snapdragon chip, and reliable 10,090mAh battery. There's also an S Pen stylus included with the tablet. If you're someone who needs lots of storage, grab the 512GB version this weekend and you'll instantly save $220. Best Buy will even hook you up with three free months of YouTube Premium and three months of Google One 100GB, just for kicks.

This device topped our list of the best Android tablets for a few key reasons. First, you get an ultra-sleek, lightweight design with a gorgeous QHD AMOLED 120Hz display and scratch-resistant aluminum construction, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, or just throwing into a backpack. The specs are just as good under the hood, as the Tab S8 Plus also boasts the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a microSD slot for expandable storage. It even comes with an S Pen stylus straight out of the box.

If you're on the hunt for more money-saving opportunities this weekend, take a look at our list of the best Memorial Day phone deals, where we've gathered all of the best trade-in offers and straight discounts from all across the web.