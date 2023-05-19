Memorial Day phone deals 2023: the best early offers available now

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and the epic smartphone deals are finally starting to trickle in. Whether you want the best that Samsung has to offer or the newest mid-range masterpiece from Google, if you're on the hunt for a new phone, there's likely an early offer just waiting to be found. Of course, the holiday itself is still over a week away (May 29th), so we'll keep adding new deals to this page as they go live.

So far, we've seen generous trade-in opportunities, free storage upgrades, and straight discounts, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. A record-breaking price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Check. Free wireless service from Mint Mobile? You betcha. Keep reading to see the best Memorial Day deals available now, and feel free to bookmark this page so you can keep up with the latest offers as we approach the big day.

The best Memorial Day phone deals on the web (so far)

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $449 with activation, plus free $50 gift card at Best Buy It was only unveiled on May 10th, and yet there are already plenty of great Google Pixel 7a deals to check out. One such offer comes from Best Buy, who is currently dropping $50 off the price of the Pixel 7a when you activate the phone through their site. They're also throwing in a free $50 gift card with all purchases, regardless of activation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon Pick up an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Amazon and you'll instantly save $450, no strings attached. Not only is this a massive discount on one of the most powerful Android phones on the market, it's actually the largest price drop that the Z Fold 4 has ever had on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Lime) 1TB: Get $180 off, plus up to $750 of trade-in credit at Samsung Head to Samsung and grab the Lime version of the ultra-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra with 1TB of storage and you'll instantly save $180. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $750 off when you trade in an old or broken device. This phone usually retails for a whopping $1,619.99, so every penny counts.

OnePlus 11 256GB: $799.99 $599.99 with activation at Best Buy We gave the OnePlus 11 a 4.5/5 star rating in our recent review, and it isn't hard to see why. The flagship smartphone pairs an eye-catching design with a powerful Snapdragon processor, loads of software support, and the best cameras on any OnePlus phone to date. Right now, you can purchase and activate the OnePlus 11 through Best Buy and save a straight $200. They'll even throw in three months of YouTube Premium for free.

Google Pixel 7 128GB: $599 $499, plus six months of wireless service for FREE at Mint Mobile Bundle the purchase of the Google Pixel 7 with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile, and the prepaid carrier will hook you up with an additional six months of wireless for FREE. That means you could be getting one of our favorite phones and a full year of T-Mobile-powered wireless for as little as $50 per month.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $329.99 at Amazon Now that the 7a is out, the Google Pixel 6a has received a permanent $100 price decrease at all retailers across the web. To sweeten the deal, Amazon is throwing on an additional 5% discount, knocking the price of the phone down to just $329.99. The Google Pixel 6a still holds up in 2023, thanks to the powerful Tensor chipset, an all-day battery, and some flagship-level camera tech.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: Just $10/month with eligible line at AT&T Add a line with an eligible data plan and pay over 36 months and AT&T will hook you up with a Google Pixel 7 Pro for a mere $10 per month. That's a discount of $579.99, plus you're getting your hands on one of the best phones that money can buy.