Finally! The Google Pixel Tablet scores a record-smashing discount during Amazon's Christmas sale (but the clock is ticking..)

The Christmas Google Pixel sales have landed, but while everyone else seems entirely focused on the discounted phones, one Pixel Tablet deal isn't getting the attention it deserves. Head to Amazon right now and you can score a straight 30% off the versatile device, the same historic price drop that we saw during Black Friday last month. The best part? If you order today it'll arrive by Christmas.

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399 $279 at Amazon Pick up the Google Pixel Tablet during Amazon's holiday sale and you'll score a straight 30% off your purchase. This versatile couch companion features a sleek design with a large 7,020mAh battery, USI 2.0 stylus support, and the efficiency of Google's Tensor G2 chipset. The large bezels and lack of a 3.5mm audio jack may turn off some shoppers, but if you want the Pixel experience in a tablet package, this is an awesome opportunity.

Currently just $279 at Amazon, the Google Pixel Tablet boasts an efficient Tensor G2 chipset alongside a vibrant 11-inch screen, plus you get a ton of useful Google AI features and at least three years of software updates guaranteed. This particular model doesn't come with the charging dock, but if you want a tablet that can double as a smart display, pick up both devices together and you'll save 14% on your purchase.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We may call it one of the best Android tablets on the market, but the Pixel Tablet isn't perfect. The device's thick bezels aren't for everyone, and there's no audio jack for plugging in wired headphones. There are also no options for first-party keyboard attachments or styli, and folks looking for laptop-level power may want to consider one of the latest Samsung tablets.

But with that being said, if you're a fan of the Google ecosystem and you just want something fun and capable enough to handle most tasks with ease, then the Pixel tablet is a winner. Just imagine a tablet-sized Google Pixel 9 that costs less than $300. Yeah, it's kind of like that.