Cyber Monday has the best deal on the only Amazon tablet I would recommend

In recent years, I've grown kind of tired of the subpar experience offered by Amazon tablets. However, the Amazon Fire Max 11 remains in my rotation and is a sneaky Cyber Monday deal you shouldn't ignore. That's because you can save at least $90, if you want just the tablet, or up to $130 for one of the Fire Max 11 bundles.

Whenever I'm asked about what Amazon tablet I would recommend, it's always the Fire Max 11. Although the Fire HD 8 has been improved, it just doesn't offer the same value that the Fire Max 11 provides. This is the same opinion I maintain even when it's not part of Amazon's Cyber Monday tablet deals.

While other Fire tablets make plenty of sacrifices in the name of being cheap, the same can't be said about the Fire Max 11. It's about as premium of a tablet as you could ask for at this price point and is easily the best Fire Tablet for a variety of reasons.

It all starts with the 11-inch display, featuring a 2000x1200 resolution, so everything looks super crisp on the screen. Despite it not being the most powerful tablet out there, it's still more than capable of handling multitasking. And if you're not the biggest fan of Amazon's interface, there are ways around this so you can install the Play Store and load up a third-party launcher of your choice.

Those who are looking for a tablet that pulls double (or triple) duty, then you might be intrigued by the Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. In addition to the tablet, this bundle also includes a detachable back cover and keyboard, along with the Amazon Stylus Pen. This would normally set you back just north of $350, but Amazon's Cyber Monday deals have knocked $130 off the price.

There's even a "bundle" that includes the tablet and stylus which is also $90 off, bringing the price down to just under $175. You'll still need to grab a case, but hey, the Magnetic Slim Cover is on sale for Cyber Monday too!