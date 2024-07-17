Ready to build your own streaming setup powered by AR? Check these Prime Day deals before it's too late

What is one supposed to do when you're away from home but want to enjoy some retro games? Well, you could do what I did, and create the most absurd and ridiculous personal home theater thanks to a few Prime Day deals.

It's definitely not the most lightweight or portable solution, but the fact that it was even possible is still blowing my mind.

Everything you'll need

The idea for this contraption was born out of seeing the new Xbox Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle. Just last month, Amazon and Microsoft announced a new partnership that brings Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the best Fire TV Sticks. To celebrate Prime Day 2024, Amazon dropped a surprise bundle, including everything to get you started.

Xbox Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Bundle: $124.98 $78.90 at Amazon To celebrate its partnership, Amazon has launched a new bundle that includes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, an Xbox Core Controller, and one free month of Game Pass. The only catch is that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber and the Game Pass is only redeemable for new members.

Using a Fire TV Stick for retro gaming is nothing new, as I originally set everything up during last year's Black Friday sales. However, Nick recently sent me the Viture Mobile Dock to check out, which offers a pretty impressive way to use AR glasses with different devices.

Since I also have the Xreal Air 2 glasses, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to use these AR glasses. And that's when it struck me — Can I plug the Fire TV Stick 4K Max into the Viture Mobile Dock? The answer is a resounding yes, but it's not as cut-and-dry as I had hoped.

VITURE Mobile Dock: $129 $89 at Amazon The Mobile Dock from Viture was designed as a way to use AR glasses while playing the Nintendo Switch without worrying about running out of juice. As it turns out, the Mobile Dock can be used for so much more.

XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses: $399 $339 at Amazon I was a bit worried that the Xreal Air 2 glasses wouldn't work with Viture's Mobile Dock, but thankfully, that's not the case. These are practically perfect and have saved my neck, literally.

Because of Amazon's refusal to switch to USB-C for the Fire TV Stick, you still have to rely on microUSB. Another problem that I mentioned in my Black Friday piece is that the only way to provide power and add storage to the streaming device is by using a microUSB OTG splitter.

A frustration, for sure, but it's really not the end of the world. My bigger issue is that if Amazon had used USB-C this whole setup could be slimmed down quite a bit. You might even have a better time using something like the Chromecast with Google TV, but there's no such Xbox bundle to speak of.

AuviPal 2-in-1 MicroUSB to USB Adapter: $9.99 $4.78 at Amazon Between the lack of storage and continued reliance on microUSB, you'll need this OTG adapter. But with this adapter, you can make sure that your Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets the power it needs while also being able to plug in a USB thumb drive to load your ROMs.

SanDisk Ultra USB Flash Drive (64GB): $14.99 $8.31 at Amazon There are a boatload of USB flash drives to choose from on Cyber Monday, but this one stands out due to its versatility. Although available in different sizes, this should give you plenty of space for your retro games.

In order to provide power to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, while connected to the Viture Mobile Dock, I had to get creative. That's where the Baseus Blade Power Bank comes into the picture. I've had this one for quite some time, as it's great for tossing it in my bag when space is limited.

Not only that, but the Blade provides more than enough power as it's rated for up to 100W charging speeds. Not to mention that with its 20,000mAh capacity, it lasts for days before needing to be charged back up again.

Baseus Blade Power Bank: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon A lot of power banks with larger battery sizes end up taking up too much space. That's not an issue with the Baseus Blade, even with its 20,000mAh capacity and 100W charging speeds.

So with all of the rigamarole out of the way, it was time to actually see if this cursed setup worked. About 30 seconds after turning everything on, the Fire TV home screen appeared on my glasses.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I promptly made sure my Xbox controller was paired to the Fire TV Stick, then fired up RetroArch. After making sure that the controls were mapped properly, I jumped between different games, before getting sucked into some more Zelda.

Again, this isn't the most portable setup imaginable, but with a little bit of fine-tuning, it's definitely more practical than you might think. Well, at least for those who have a penchant for tinkering, no matter how ridiculous the idea might be.