Amazon's Xbox collab brings its cloud gaming library to the Fire TV Stick in July

What you need to know

Amazon announced its collaboration with Xbox, which will bring the Game Pass Ultimate library of titles to its Fire TV Stick in July.

The company states that users can enjoy "graphically intensive" titles through the Fire TV Stick, though a strong internet connection is required for performance reasons.

Xbox previously started its TV app on Samsung through a partnership several years ago and recently brought its titles to Meta's Quest 2 and Quest 3.

Today (June 27), Amazon announced its new partnership with Xbox as it looks to bring cloud gaming capabilities to its streaming product.

According to a press release, Amazon stated that Xbox players could enjoy the Game Pass Ultimate library on their TV in July with a "compatible" Fire TV Stick. Users must download the Xbox app through the Amazon app store to get started, alongside their Microsoft account credentials.

If users are already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, the entire library will be accessible. If not, Amazon will prompt them to sign up to begin enjoying its cloud gaming privileges.

The company states that its cloud gaming capabilities through the Fire TV Stick enable gamers to enjoy graphic-intensive titles like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

Amazon adds that a "solid internet connection" is required to maximize its full gaming possibilities.

Additionally, games can be played with a Bluetooth-capable controller. The post states such devices include the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, and PlayStation's DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Those interested can grab a Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), as both will gain Xbox cloud gaming support in July. Pricing starts at $49.99, and each stick offers 4K resolution, a remote controller for comfort, and more. Moreover, Amazon states that consumers without Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can opt for the free trial version, letting them play titles like Fortnite.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

News of the Xbox app arriving on select Amazon Fire TV sticks shows an expansion of the company beyond Meta's Quest headsets. Late last year, Xbox and Meta announced that users could stream its Game Pass on the Quest 2 and Quest 3 VR headsets just in time for the 2023 holiday season. Like Amazon, Meta warned that users would need a strong internet connection, ideally one with 200Mbps or higher.

Elsewhere, Xbox also had a partnership with Samsung, where its app was only available on its TVs.