Best Gaming Controllers for Amazon Fire TV 2021

Looking to invite friends over for a multiplayer session on your Amazon Fire TV but not sure what controllers are compatible? We've got you covered. Whether you have a first- or second-generation Fire TV, a 4K Fire TV dongle, or the new Fire TV Cube there is a variety of Bluetooth and wired game controllers worth checking out. Here are some of the best gaming controllers to enhance your experience.

Stock up on AAs SteelSeries Stratus XL $55 at Amazon The SteelSeries Stratus XL is a great controller that works on your Windows PC, Android phone, and Amazon Fire TV. SteelSeries basically took the best features from the DualShock and Xbox 360 controllers and combined them to create the Stratus XL. It connects via Bluetooth and plays for up to 40 hours on two AA batteries. It's perfectly weighted and has been designed to fit comfortably in your hands for marathon gaming sessions. Microsoft's choice Xbox One Wireless Controller $588.99 at Amazon One of the great things about the Xbox Wireless controller is that it works with basically anything that has Bluetooth. Plus, it has a great look and feel that can stand up to hours of gaming. You can use batteries or pick up a rechargeable battery pack. It's that kind of versatility that can keep you in the game. Get your racing on SaharaMicro Wireless Game Controller $26 at Amazon This controller looks like it's ready to take off down the track. The black and red aesthetic makes it look like something you'd find on a race car. The controller is rechargeable and comes with a recharging cable. Plus, the auto-off feature helps you save juice when you're away from the game. When you sit back down and hit the home button, it reconnects and you're ready to go again. Iconic design DualShock 4 Bluetooth Controller $60 at Best Buy Sony's DualShock 4 Bluetooth Controller is a great option that's compatible with your Amazon Fire TV. It's quick to pair — simply go into the Amazon Fire TV's Bluetooth controller settings, then hold down the Share and PS button on the DualShock controller to start the pairing. The DualShock 4 controller is surprisingly versatile beyond using it with your PS4 and Amazon Fire TV. It's also compatible with Windows for PC gaming. Preferred by younger siblings everywhere Mad Catz Micro C.T.R.L.R Wireless Gamepad $15 at Amazon Amazon lists this Mad Catz controller as one of a handful of compatible Bluetooth controllers in the device log, so it should be a safe recommendation. Anyone who played games with an older brother growing up should be quite familiar with the Mad Catz brand. You also get a phone mount for mobile gaming and handy button labels for media controls. Plus, the size is 20% smaller than a regular-sized controller — portable and ideal for young gamers. Best on the go PL-608 Mini Bluetooth Gamepad $14 at Amazon If you're on the go a lot, the PL-608 mini Bluetooth controller might be for you. At just 36mm x 75mm x 17mm it can easily slip into your bag or even your pocket while you're on the go. The built-in battery is rechargeable with the included microUSB cable. This is definitely a tiny little controller, so it may not be the most comfortable, but you can't beat the portability! Plus, when you connect this to your phone, you can use it as a remote controller for your camera shutter and more!

Keep gaming on your Amazon Fire TV

It's tough to tell if Amazon even wants you to game on your Amazon Fire TV, but you sure can with the right accessories. It used to offer an official Amazon Fire Gaming controller, but that's essentially been discontinued. Amazon also seemingly scrubbed any help and how-to articles about pairing Bluetooth controllers from the Fire TV support page, but you should be able to get any of the controllers on our list to pair via Bluetooth. Gamers will always find a way.

Chances are, you might already have an older DualShock or Xbox controller kicking around your house to try out, or you could try and seek out a cheaper used version at a local gaming shop. Otherwise, our top recommendation is the SteelSeries Stratus XL because it has the classic layout that you're looking for in a gaming controller, long battery life, and it's great beyond the FireTV. You can pair this up with just about any device, including your Android gaming phone, and use it there too. It's really a great solution no matter where you're gaming.