I review smart glasses for a living — these are my top Prime Day picks

I've used nearly every major pair of smart glasses over the past few years and can confidently say that 2024 is the best year yet to buy a pair. In fact, my favorite pair of smart display glasses, Viture One, is on sale for $299 at Amazon this year, making them $140 off the regular price.

And those aren't the only smart glasses on sale this year, either! Brands like Xreal, Rayneo, and Viture have all discounted their glasses so you can buy the best smart glasses without breaking your budget (or your neck).

You've probably seen those ads where a pair of glasses can give you a 200-inch "TV" when you plug them into any device, right? Smart display glasses are some of the coolest pieces of tech in the modern age, and they can seriously save your neck from looking down while playing games or using a laptop.

The deals

Viture One: $439 $299 at Amazon Looking down at a laptop or portable games console for hours on end can cause serious neck pain. That's why you need a pair of Viture One glasses! Plug these into the USB-C port on your laptop, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or other favorite device, and get a 120-inch full HD virtual display right in front of your face. And with this $140 discount, you'll be feeling good while freeing yourself from neck pain. Make sure to clip that coupon on Amazon's website for the full discount.

Viture One Lite dock pack: $568 $379 at Amazon Nintendo Switch players can also grab a pair of Viture One Lite glasses on sale for Prime Day, but you'll need to get this dock pack to make it work. The Viture dock tricks your Switch into thinking it's docked to a TV, meaning you get full 1080p resolution and enhanced graphics while still maintaining the portability of the Switch all while saving 33%. Plus, the 13,000mAh battery in the dock ensures that you get even more hours of gaming time!

Viture makes my favorite smart glasses for several reasons, but the biggest one is because the company doesn't use PWM dimming at high brightness. I'm PWM sensitive which means flickering lights give me headaches and can make me nauseous. Unfortunately, for me, that means the OLED displays in many smart glasses make me feel awful.

Thankfully, Viture has considered this and ensured that their glasses work differently from most others, making them my go-to recommendation for anyone looking to get into the smart glasses game.

As you might expect, smart display glasses act just like a monitor strapped to your face. They're substantially smaller than a VR headset, making them easier to take on flights. I've worked many hours from the comfort of my glasses, typically reclining in a comfortable chair instead of hunched over a keyboard.

Xreal Air: $299 $197 at Amazon Get a great pair of smart glasses for a lot less on Prime Day. This $102 discount makes them the most affordable pair of smart display glasses you can buy right now, giving you a 200-inch virtual display on your face that plugs into any device that supports USB-C display out.

But, if you're looking for a little more AR in your life, Xreal Beam Pro is about to go on sale and the company's previous flagship glasses are just $197 for Prime Day. That means you can get out with an Apple Visio Pro-like AR experience for just under $400 when you pair Xreal Beam Pro with Xreal Air glasses.