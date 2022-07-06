How to watch Big Brother season 24 from anywhere — plus a look at the cast

Get ready for loads of drama and totally incompatible people living together under one roof: it's time to watch Big Brother online. The 24th season of the iconic reality show launches tonight (July 6th) at 8pm ET/PT with 16 new housemates in tow. The lineup includes a flight attendant named Indy, a Las Vegas performer named Daniel, Brittany the hypnotherapist, and oh so many more.

Big Brother is a CBS Original, so US viewers will be able to watch the premiere and all subsequent episodes of the season through the streaming service Paramount Plus or on CBS if they have cable. Paramount Plus is available in over a dozen countries worldwide, but unless you're in the US or Canada, you'll probably need to wait until the season wraps up to watch the new episodes.

If you're currently traveling outside of the country (or you simply just can't wait that long), we'd recommend accessing Paramount Plus with a VPN like ExpressVPN. This service will help you bypass those pesky geo-blocks that prevent you from watching the reality show alongside North American viewers. You can find more info on that below, plus viewing options by country and a look at the lineup of new houseguests.

Watch Big Brother 2022 from anywhere with a VPN

Most people use VPNs (or virtual private networks) as a way to maintain their privacy when surfing the web, but you can also use it to access your favorite sites and streaming services when you're traveling. For example, if you're currently in the UK and jealous of folks across the pond who are enjoying the new season of Big Brother right now, you could simply set your VPN location to the US and log into your Paramount Plus account.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN: $6.67/month | 30 day risk-free trial (opens in new tab) There are tons of great VPN services (opens in new tab) out there worth checking out, but we're personally quite fond of ExpressVPN. This is mostly due to its straightforward blend of speed and reliability, plus they offer solid customer service if you need a hand with anything. They're also letting new users try the service for 30 days with zero risk. That means you can watch new episodes of Big Brother for a full month, and if you no longer want the service after 30 days, simply cancel your account and get all your money back with no hassle.

How to watch Big Brother 2022 in the US

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: Starting at $4.99/month (opens in new tab) As we mentioned above, viewers in the US will be able to watch the new season of Big Brother on Paramount Plus or CBS if they have cable. Plans start at $4.99/month for the ad-supported version or $9.99/month if you want to go ad-free. The streaming service also offers a 7-day free trial if you want to watch tonight's premiere without committing to the whole season. A few live TV streaming services such as FuboTV (opens in new tab) will also give you access to your local CBS station if you're missing the classic cable experience. The new season is set to premiere on July 6th at 8pm ET/PT with new episodes airing every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday starting July 10th.

How to watch Big Brother 2022 in the UK

As of June 22nd, Paramount Plus is also available in the UK. At this moment, however, it's hard to say when/if Big Brother season 24 will be released on that version of the streaming service.

There's no dedicated page for Big Brother on Paramount Plus UK, so if we had to guess, we'd say that the new episodes won't be released for Brits to enjoy until the season finishes up in the US. If that's the case, the most reliable way to watch the new season will be to use a VPN like ExpressVPN (see above for details).

How to watch Big Brother 2022 in Canada

Good news! Paramount Plus is also available in Canada, and reality show fans will be able to watch the new season of Big Brother as it airs alongside their neighbors down south. If you have cable and you're Canada-based, you can also watch the episodes via the Global TV network.

Big Brother cast of season 24

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS and Big Brother didn't announce the official lineup of season 24 houseguests until Tuesday, but we finally have our hands on the list. Check that out below, plus each contestant's age and occupation. Keep in mind that Marvin, an engineer who was included in the original announcement, is no longer joining the house and has been replaced by Joseph, a lawyer from Lake Worth, Florida.

There seem to be a lot of Floridian houseguests this year, but who will take home the prize money and avoid eviction along the way? Only time will tell, but we'd put our money on Nicole Layog, a private chef from Fort Lauderdale.

Name Age Occupation City Joseph Abdin 24 Lawyer Lake Worth, Florida Paloma Aguilar 22 Interior designer San Marcos, California Michael Bruner 28 Attorney Saint Michael, Minnesota Kyle Capener 29 Unemployed Bountiful, Utah Jasmine Davis 29 Entrepreneur Atlanta, Georgia Daniel Durston 35 Performer Las Vegas, Nevada Taylor Hale 27 Stylist West Bloomfield, Michigan Terrance Higgins 47 Bus driver Chicago, Illinois Brittany Hoopes 32 Hypnotherapist Atlanta, Georgia Ameerah Jones 31 Content designer Westminster, Maryland Nicole Layog 41 Chef Fort Lauderdale, Florida Joe Pucciarelli 24 Assistant football coach Boca Raton, Florida Indy Santos 31 Corporate flight attendant Los Angeles, California Alyssa Snider 24 Marketing Sarasota, Florida Monte Taylor 27 Personal trainer Bear, Delaware Matt Turner 23 Thrift store owner New Bedford, Massachusetts

