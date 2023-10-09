Heck yes: get 60% off this 50-inch 4K smart TV before October Prime Day even starts

October Prime Day is literally just hours away, but I've been shocked by the amount of excellent Amazon deals that are available right now. For example, you can order a 50-inch Omni Series smart TV at this very moment and save a jaw-dropping 60% on your purchase. That's the cheapest that the smart TV has ever been by a mile.

The catch is that this is one of Amazon's Invite Only deals, which means stock is limited and you need to be a Prime member to request access to the savings. Still, since the 48-hour sale hasn't officially begun yet — Prime Big Deal Days kicks off tomorrow October 10th at 3am EST — there's much less competition at this particular moment. Not a Prime member? Don't stress: there's a free trial, so you could literally sign up for Prime today and enjoy the service for 30 days at no cost to you. In other words, you could take advantage of all the deals during October Prime Day, stream to your heart's content on Prime Video, and cancel your account before the month is over without paying a cent.

Get a record-smashing 60% off this Fire smart TV before Prime Day even starts

Amazon 50" 4K UHD Omni Series Fire TV: $375.99 $149.99 at Amazon Who needs Prime Day? You can head to Amazon at this very moment and score a whopping 60% discount on the 50-inch Omni Series Fire TV. Keep in mind that this is one of Amazon's super-limited Invite Only deals, so make sure you're logged into your Prime account. Not a member yet? Sign up now and you'll get 30 days free, no strings attached.

This 50-inch smart TV produces outstanding picture thanks to 4K Ultra HD support, HDR10, and HLG. According to the manufacturer, this processing power means that you're getting 4x more pixels than 1080p Full HD. Because it's a Fire TV, you'll also get access to all of your favorite streaming services straight out of the box, plus hands-free Alexa voice control. Amazon is even throwing in six months of MGM Plus for 100% free. Not too shabby for a $150 purchase!