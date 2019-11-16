A great smile is the best first impression, but dental care involves much more than maintaining a set of pearly whites. You’ll have a much harder time getting rid of plaque with an old plastic toothbrush, but with this early Black Friday deal, you can get a high-quality electric toothbrush for just $34.
The AquaSonic Black Series is an electric toothbrush designed to eliminate 10 times more plaque than a regular plastic toothbrush. Its 40,000 VPN motor easily dissolves hard-to-remove stains while whitening your teeth. The AquaSonic features soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes, allowing you to personalize your dental routine to suit your needs. Additionally, the AquaSonic comes with a handy travel case and 8 dupont brush heads, so you and a loved one can maintain your perfect smile wherever you go.
We only get one set of adult teeth, so why not give them the treatment they deserve? The AquaSonic Black Series can be yours with this 75% off early Black Friday deal, dropping the price to $33.99.
Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!
Prices subject to change
TikTok is testing in-app monetization with 'Link in Bio' and in-video URLs
A report suggests that TikTok is beginning to experiment with ways to monetize its platform, which has over a billion users.
U.S. may delay Huawei trade ban for another six months
If a new report is to be believed, the Commerce Department is set to grant Huawei a six-month extension to the reprieve that allows the company to continue doing business with U.S. companies.
Files by Google gains casting in the latest update
The latest update to the Files by Google app has added the ability to cast your media files locally without using any data. This feature was previously tested in beta back in September but it is now rolling out in the most stable version.
Protect your precious Pixel 3a with perfectly priced cases!
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case, and the affordably-priced Pixel 3a is no exception.