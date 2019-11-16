A great smile is the best first impression, but dental care involves much more than maintaining a set of pearly whites. You’ll have a much harder time getting rid of plaque with an old plastic toothbrush, but with this early Black Friday deal, you can get a high-quality electric toothbrush for just $34.

The AquaSonic Black Series is an electric toothbrush designed to eliminate 10 times more plaque than a regular plastic toothbrush. Its 40,000 VPN motor easily dissolves hard-to-remove stains while whitening your teeth. The AquaSonic features soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes, allowing you to personalize your dental routine to suit your needs. Additionally, the AquaSonic comes with a handy travel case and 8 dupont brush heads, so you and a loved one can maintain your perfect smile wherever you go.

We only get one set of adult teeth, so why not give them the treatment they deserve? The AquaSonic Black Series can be yours with this 75% off early Black Friday deal, dropping the price to $33.99.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices subject to change