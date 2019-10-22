What's better than ad-free streaming music? How about a free Google Home Mini to go with it? For a limited time, new Spotify subscribers can claim a free Google Home Mini when they sign up for a Spotify Premium individual or family plan.

The promotion is limited to one per person and runs until November 15. It's only good until supplies last, so you better hurry if you want to get your hands on one. After signing up, you'll receive a promotional code to use on the Google Store that expires on December 31, 2019.

Unfortunately, the promotion isn't available to current subscribers and it is only open to Spotify users who haven't previously redeemed a code on the Google Store. It also specifically excludes the new, better-sounding Nest Mini which was just launched.