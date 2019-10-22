What you need to know
- Spotify is offering new Premium subscribers a free Google Home Mini when they sign up.
- The promotion runs until November 15 or until supplies run out.
- It is limited to one per person and excludes the new, better-sounding Nest Mini.
What's better than ad-free streaming music? How about a free Google Home Mini to go with it? For a limited time, new Spotify subscribers can claim a free Google Home Mini when they sign up for a Spotify Premium individual or family plan.
The promotion is limited to one per person and runs until November 15. It's only good until supplies last, so you better hurry if you want to get your hands on one. After signing up, you'll receive a promotional code to use on the Google Store that expires on December 31, 2019.
Unfortunately, the promotion isn't available to current subscribers and it is only open to Spotify users who haven't previously redeemed a code on the Google Store. It also specifically excludes the new, better-sounding Nest Mini which was just launched.
Premium Individual & Premium Family: monthly subscription fees apply. Premium Family has limited eligibility. Excl. Premium Student. 1x promotional code per eligible paying subscriber to be used on the Google Store (Google T&Cs apply). Not open to users who've previously used a Spotify-distributed code on the Google Store. Fulfillment by Google: requires a Google-approved form of payment, Google account & linking Spotify with the Google Assistant. Offer ends 11/15/19, or while supplies last. Codes expire 12/31/19. Offer doesn't apply to Nest Mini device.
This isn't the first time we've seen a promotion giving away free Google Home Minis, and apparently Google still has some stock to clear out before the new Nest Mini begins shipping. If you're not eligible for this promotion but you still want to get your hands on Google's mini smart speaker, then we suggest you check out the new Nest Mini which offers double the bass of the original Google Home Mini.
Tiny but mighty
Nest Mini
Double the bass
Google's latest tiny smart speaker just received a refresh with a new blue color, better sound quality, and a mounting bracket. It has improved in just about every way, and it is still one of the most affordable ways to start or expand your smart home.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
