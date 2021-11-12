While all of these smart locks support Google Assistant for voice controls like locking and unlocking remotely, only a few of them can do so as standalone smart locks for Google Home. The Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock works independently of any bridges or hubs, connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network. It's our favorite smart lock on the list, and it's made even better if you already use some of Nest's other products. The Igloohome Deadbolt 2S operates strictly off Bluetooth, meaning you won't be able to control it when you're away from the house, but you can still control it with Google Assistant when you're nearby. While this sounds negative at first, Igloohome stuck with Bluetooth to reduce the risk of Wi-Fi hacking or disruption. Of course, you can still grant access to friends or Airbnb guests with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys. Using a bridge with your smart lock

For all other locks, you'll need to keep a specialized Wi-Fi bridge plugged into the wall somewhere near the lock for full remote operability. August's Smart Lock Pro comes bundled with the August Connect bridge, but you'll need to buy it separately if you get the standard 3rd-generation Smart Lock. Similarly, you'll need to pair the Candy House Sesame Smart Lock with Candy House's Wi-Fi Access Point to enable Google Assistant controls, and the Sense Smart Deadbolt requires the Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter. Typically sitting in the $60-$70 range, these bridges aren't cheap, and they're yet another thing for your shopping list. However, they add such vital connectivity to their respective products that it's hard to recommend against them.