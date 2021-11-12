Best smart locks for Google Home Android Central 2021
If you want to go all-in with smart home gadgets, there's a lot to consider, from smart speakers to smart lighting. Smart locks for Google Home are also worth the investment. Not only do they keep your home safe and secure, but they can also be controlled remotely and give you access to other family members or friends easily. Here are the best smart locks for Google Home controlled using Google Assistant.
You can control this smart lock from anywhere through Google Assistant, and it ties in beautifully with other Google Nest products with automated features like disabling your Nest Secure alarm when you come home. It can unlock automatically with your phone and has a backup number pad.
August's third-generation smart lock is a real treat. It unlocks automatically with your phone and has a deadbolt thumb turn on the front, so you can still use it manually from inside. Just keep in mind you'll also need to pick up the August Connect bridge for Assistant commands to work!
The Lockly Secure Pro will make you feel like James Bond entering your secret HQ. It features a fingerprint reader that can remember up to 99 prints. So you scan your finger, and it will let you in. Additionally, the location of the numbers on the screen rotates around every time the unit turns on. That way, anyone spying on you will have a hard time duplicating your code entry.
The Smart Lock Pro is an upgraded version of the regular August lock and comes bundled with the Connect bridge for Google Assistant integration. It comes in stylish circular housing, and unlike its cheaper counterpart, the Pro supports HomeKit and Alexa if you live in a cross-platform household.
Schlage has been making security products since 1920, so you know you can trust its take on a smart lock. It's available in two distinct styles — Camelot and Century — and even comes with an optional door handle that pairs perfectly with it. Just make sure you get the Wi-Fi Adapter for Assistant functionality!
The Igloohome lock has one of the most striking designs on this list. Available in a sleek minimalistic black finish, this lock works off of Bluetooth, has multiple entry modes, and is easy to install. Plus, being able to control it using Google Assistant is a trick that never gets old.
Ideal for rentals, you can create up to 250 unique user codes with this smart lock, disable and delete them from the app, and even set up schedules. It's perfect if you own an Airbnb or other rental property so each guest can have their own code that deactivates once their stay is over. Plus, you get notifications on lock activity, and it works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Keep nosy folks from peeking in as you punch in the code via the clever anti-peep code, which will permit entry even if you enter a series of random digits as long as the actual password is punched in. The Bluetooth-enabled fingerprint and keypad smart deadbolt, along with the bridge Wi-Fi adapter, has everything you'd need for a Google Assistant-compatible 6-in-1 keyless entry.
If you're looking for an affordable, entry-level solution and an alternative to the big brands, you might find that in this 5-star-reviewed deadbolt/electronic door lock. It works with Google Assistant (and Alexa), comes in a silver nickel or bronze ORB, and gives you updates on just about everything via the admin account. It will even sound an alarm if the wrong code is entered.
Which smart locks work with Google Assistant out of the box?
While all of these smart locks support Google Assistant for voice controls like locking and unlocking remotely, only a few of them can do so as standalone smart locks for Google Home. The Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock works independently of any bridges or hubs, connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network. It's our favorite smart lock on the list, and it's made even better if you already use some of Nest's other products.
The Igloohome Deadbolt 2S operates strictly off Bluetooth, meaning you won't be able to control it when you're away from the house, but you can still control it with Google Assistant when you're nearby. While this sounds negative at first, Igloohome stuck with Bluetooth to reduce the risk of Wi-Fi hacking or disruption. Of course, you can still grant access to friends or Airbnb guests with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys.
Using a bridge with your smart lock
For all other locks, you'll need to keep a specialized Wi-Fi bridge plugged into the wall somewhere near the lock for full remote operability. August's Smart Lock Pro comes bundled with the August Connect bridge, but you'll need to buy it separately if you get the standard 3rd-generation Smart Lock.
Similarly, you'll need to pair the Candy House Sesame Smart Lock with Candy House's Wi-Fi Access Point to enable Google Assistant controls, and the Sense Smart Deadbolt requires the Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter.
Typically sitting in the $60-$70 range, these bridges aren't cheap, and they're yet another thing for your shopping list. However, they add such vital connectivity to their respective products that it's hard to recommend against them.
