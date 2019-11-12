After an initially rocky start for the One UI 2.0 beta program — the first Note 10 builds had to be pulled for about a week — Samsung is promising to release a more polished version of the same later this week, hopefully without any hiccups this time around.

SamMobile reports that the company's beta operations manager for Korea has informed users that a second beta for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be rolling out to them later in the week. Unfortunately, new features are all but nonexistent in this release, as Samsung's engineers have focused on fixing the issues that the last beta shipped with.

On a more hopeful note, the beta program is expected to soon expand to more countries in the near future, with Spain, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom set to join South Korea, the U.S., and India.

If you haven't been following the Samsung-made OS, you should know that it's powered by Google's latest and greatest, meaning Android 10. And alongside an emphasis on enabling more natural one-handed interactions on larger devices — hence the 'One' in One UI — the Korean giant has also made it a point to simplify the user interface and help you get things done faster by doing away with unnecessary distractions to focus on what really matters.

Signing up for the beta is as easy as installing the Samsung Members app on your phone and heading over to the One UI beta announcement. Once you've joined the program, navigate to the 'Software update' section on the phone's settings app, and you should be able to download and install the latest builds from Samsung right away.