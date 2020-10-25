If you were hoping to get a smartwatch this year, either for yourself or for someone else, you might not need to wait all the way until Black Friday. As part of Amazon's lead up to great savings throughout November, it has been featuring some killer deals in its "Holiday Dash" section. Today you can save up to 43% on the price of a selection of Garmin smartwatches. These prices will only last through the end of the day, and they are so low we might not see them again even on Black Friday.

The deals include the stylish Garmin vivomove HR down to an all-new low of $159 from a regular price around $240, the Garmin fenix 5X Plus on sale for $399.99 from a street price of $500, $60 off the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, or $180 off the Garmin Fenix 5. All of these prices either match previous lows or are historically the lowest we have ever seen.

The least expensive option, the Garmin vvivomove HR is also probably the most stylish design. It looks a lot more like a regular watch than the other versions and lets you switch easily between a watch-only mode where the hands tell time and that's it and a smart mode that can do everything from display burnt calories to play music to estimate your heart rate with its wrist technology. That helps you preserve the battery life, too, with up to five days in smart mode but up to two weeks in watch mode. Other features include tracking your steps, distance, VO2 max, and wellness monitoring tools that can provide you a relaxation timer and help you manage stress.

The Garmin fenix 5X Plus is a multi-sport GPS smartwatch. It uses wrist-based tech to monitor your heart and includes color topography maps with trend line routing that help you find the best jogging paths. It even has a Pulse Ox acclimiation sensor that displays your estimated blood oxygen saturation levels, which is helpful when you're moving in higher altitudes. You can store and play up to 500 songs and connect to them through Bluetooth headphones. It also has a contactless payment solution with Garmin Pay. The battery life for this watch includes up to 20 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours with GPS mode and music going.

