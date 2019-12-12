Samsung's new foldable has had a lot of problems, but the company's president couldn't be prouder. When asked at a conference if he thought it was worth selling a $2,000 that is essentially an experimental beta, the Korean giant's Young Sohn responded with a resounding yes and pointed to the million units that the company has already sold in the last three months (via TechCrunch).

Even he seemed surprised at the phone's success, given its astronomical pricing: