What you need to know
- Samsung has sold more than a million Galaxy Fold units.
- That's despite the phone's teething issues during its (first) launch.
- Each phone costs nearly $2,000.
Samsung's new foldable has had a lot of problems, but the company's president couldn't be prouder. When asked at a conference if he thought it was worth selling a $2,000 that is essentially an experimental beta, the Korean giant's Young Sohn responded with a resounding yes and pointed to the million units that the company has already sold in the last three months (via TechCrunch).
Even he seemed surprised at the phone's success, given its astronomical pricing:
And I think that the point is, we're selling [a] million of these products. There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.
Sohn also clarified Samsung's philosophy when approaching such products that push the envelope, justifying the phone's launch despite early issues with the argument that if the phone was left in Samsung's labs, the company couldn't get the feedback it needed to improve the device enough to make foldable phones a mature technology. Indeed, the company's already working on a successor that'll cost less than half the price of the original and feature some of the best camera tech in 2020. And we may see it as soon as April, according to some reports. Hopefully, it won't have the same problems at launch as its predecessor.
Foldable Phenomenon
Samsung Galaxy Fold
The first foldable phone
If you absolutely need to be on the bleeding edge of technology, Samsung's Galaxy Fold is one of the most exciting new tech releases in recent years. With two screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB UFS 3.0 storage, and a total of six cameras, it's arguably the most futuristic phone you can buy today.
