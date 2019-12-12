Samsung Galaxy Fold opened upSource: Android Central

  • Samsung has sold more than a million Galaxy Fold units.
  • That's despite the phone's teething issues during its (first) launch.
  • Each phone costs nearly $2,000.

Samsung's new foldable has had a lot of problems, but the company's president couldn't be prouder. When asked at a conference if he thought it was worth selling a $2,000 that is essentially an experimental beta, the Korean giant's Young Sohn responded with a resounding yes and pointed to the million units that the company has already sold in the last three months (via TechCrunch).

Even he seemed surprised at the phone's success, given its astronomical pricing:

And I think that the point is, we're selling [a] million of these products. There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.

Sohn also clarified Samsung's philosophy when approaching such products that push the envelope, justifying the phone's launch despite early issues with the argument that if the phone was left in Samsung's labs, the company couldn't get the feedback it needed to improve the device enough to make foldable phones a mature technology. Indeed, the company's already working on a successor that'll cost less than half the price of the original and feature some of the best camera tech in 2020. And we may see it as soon as April, according to some reports. Hopefully, it won't have the same problems at launch as its predecessor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.