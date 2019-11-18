Samsung is no stranger to rolling out limited edition variants of its flagships, but its upcoming Star Wars collaboration is its best yet. The South Korean manufacturer is set to launch a Star Wars-themed edition of the Galaxy Note 10+ ahead of the December 20 release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and we're getting our first look at what's on offer.

Samsung is offering a bundle that includes a Galaxy Note 10+ decked out in black with red accents around the camera housing. The phone features a First Order logo at the back, as well as Star Wars branding. The power and volume buttons are also finished in red, as is the S Pen.

The phone comes in custom packaging that also includes the Galaxy Buds in a similar black-on-red color scheme, and you also get a Kylo Ren-themed leather case in the box. Samsung is rounding things off with a commemorative metal badge. You'll also get exclusive animations, backgrounds, icons, and sound effects.

The overall effect is striking, and the bundle will be up for sale in the U.S. starting December 13 for $1,299 from Amazon, Samsung, Best Buy, and Microsoft retail stores. There's no word on the internal storage, but it is likely Samsung will offer the 512GB option. The phone will also be making its way to Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.

This is one of the best Star Wars-themed collaborations I've seen to date, and it's safe to say that it will be sold out shortly after launch on December 13. Who's interested?