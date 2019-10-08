Samsung will soon launch its One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. In a post on its official community forum (Via: Jtinseoul ) in South Korea, Samsung today revealed that the Android 10 beta is "coming soon."

Unsurprisingly, South Korea will be the first market where Samsung will kick off the One UI 2.0 beta program. However, the beta program is expected to expand to at least a few other regions, including the U.S., soon after it goes live in Samsung's home country.

While no specific date has been confirmed by the company yet, the first beta build for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e is likely to arrive before the end of the month. Since the latest Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ do not figure in the list, Samsung will probably release the first Android 10 beta build for the Note 10 series phones a few weeks after the Galaxy S10 series.

Last year, Samsung kicked off the One UI beta program for the Galaxy S9 series in South Korea and the U.S. in mid-November. The first One UI beta build for the Galaxy Note 9 was rolled out roughly two weeks later.