We got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite earlier this week. Both the phones will be nearly identical to each other in terms of design, with a centered hole-punch display. Now, a new leak suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will have one more thing in common.

A photo showing a battery with the model number EB-BN770ABY has been spotted (via Nashville Chatter) on the website of South Korean consumer product safety watchdog SafetyKorea. Going by the battery's model number, it belongs to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The image reveals that the battery's capacity is 4,500mAh, identical to the one that will fuel the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Since the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 4,300mAh battery, it looks like the "mid-range" Note 10 Lite will have the biggest battery of any Note series device yet. What remains to be seen, however, is if the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have the same 45W fast charging support as the S10 Lite and Note 10+.