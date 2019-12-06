What you need to know
- An image showing the Galaxy Note Lite's battery has been spotted on the website of South Korean consumer product safety watchdog SafetyKorea.
- The image reveals the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have an identical 4,500mAh battery as the Galaxy S10 Lite.
- Samsung's standard Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 10+ packs a 4,300mAh battery.
We got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite earlier this week. Both the phones will be nearly identical to each other in terms of design, with a centered hole-punch display. Now, a new leak suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will have one more thing in common.
A photo showing a battery with the model number EB-BN770ABY has been spotted (via Nashville Chatter) on the website of South Korean consumer product safety watchdog SafetyKorea. Going by the battery's model number, it belongs to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The image reveals that the battery's capacity is 4,500mAh, identical to the one that will fuel the Galaxy S10 Lite.
Since the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 4,300mAh battery, it looks like the "mid-range" Note 10 Lite will have the biggest battery of any Note series device yet. What remains to be seen, however, is if the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have the same 45W fast charging support as the S10 Lite and Note 10+.
In addition to the battery size, a new render showing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has also surfaced, courtesy of the folks over at Android Headlines. As you can see in the render above, both phones have a near identical design, although it does look like the Note 10 Lite might actually have slightly thinner bezels than the S10 Lite. Both the phones are expected to be announced sometime later this month.
