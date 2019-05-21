In August 2018, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Home at its Galaxy Note 9 launch event. The smart speaker has yet to be released all these months later, but even so, an FCC filing indicates that Samsung's already working on another, smaller version of it.

The filing shows a product render of what appears to be a Galaxy Home Mini of sorts, featuring a round design, touch controls on the top, and AKG branding. While the overall shape of this speaker is very similar to the Galaxy Home, there aren't any legs as there are on the OG model.

Outside of the above render, there's not much else to talk about. There's no mention of when the speaker will be released, how much it'll cost, or even what the official product name is.

Seeing as how we're still nine months out from the Galaxy Home's announcement and no firm launch date in sight outside of the first half of 2019, we could be waiting quite a while before this new speaker comes to market.

I'm all for new gadgets, but like, maybe focus on the current Galaxy Home before starting something else? That's just my take.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Everything you need to know!