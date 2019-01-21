Samsung has lost a lot of ground to Xiaomi in India over the last two years, but the South Korean manufacturer is finally going on the offensive. The company is all set to launch the Galaxy M series in the country on January 28, with the phones set to be positioned against Xiaomi's Redmi lineup.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has launched the Exynos 7904 chipset, which the company says is tailored specifically for Indian customers. The Indian market is the most competitive in the world today, with the likes of ASUS rolling out Snapdragon 660-powered devices for under $200. Samsung hasn't fared very well in the budget category with its Galaxy J series of late, and the Galaxy M signifies an overhaul in the way Samsung approaches the budget segment.

The Exynos 7904 has two Cortex A73 cores clocked up to 1.8GHz, with six Cortex A53 cores at 1.6GHz. Samsung was infamous for fielding underwhelming chipsets in the budget segment, and as such the two Cortex A73 cores on the Exynos 7904 should deliver better much performance over what we've seen in recent years.

The octa-core design is fabricated on a 14nm node, and there's a Category 12 LTE modem with 3x carrier aggregation that will deliver maximum speeds of 600Mbps. The ISP on the mid-range chipset can support single cameras up to 32MP and triple-camera configurations at the back. Samsung even detailed a few use cases for the third camera, suggesting a wide-angle lens or a lens that enables depth-of-field. The chipset is also able to deliver 1080p video recording at up to 120fps, and 4K video at 30fps.

Samsung says the Exynos 7904 is designed to deliver "high-end multimedia capabilities" in mid-range phones, offering "nimble web browsing" and smooth multitasking. With the Galaxy M slated to make its debut on January 28, we should get a better sense on how the Exynos 7904 fares against Qualcomm's mid-range chipsets shortly.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.