We've had a trickle of information relating to the Galaxy S10 Lite for a little more than a month now. In that time, we've learned that the phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855, and have as much as 8GB of RAM.

Thanks to leaked FCC filings, we also know the phone's model number — SM-G770F — which is crucial to the latest development pertaining to the handset. As GalaxyClub reports, Samsung's Dutch website already has a live support page for a smartphone referred to as SM-G770F/DS, widely believed to be the Galaxy S10 Lite. The leaked FCC filings, combined with this new support page, would indicate that the phone's launch may not be far away.

When it does finally makes its way to customers, it will reportedly boast three cameras on the back: a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. In the front, the phone will be adorned by a 32MP selfie camera atop a 6.7-inch Ful HD+ display. Powering the whole affair will be either a 4,370mAh or 4,500mAh battery — larger than the Galaxy S10 and S10+ in either case — with support for 45W quick charging.