Last month, a report had claimed Samsung could be working on an "affordable" Galaxy Note series device. While no details regarding the smartphone were available back then, the folks over at SamMobile have now published a new report, revealing a few more details.

As per the latest report, Samsung's upcoming affordable Galaxy Note series smartphone may debut as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Since the phone will carry the Galaxy Note 10 branding, it is likely to be released within the next few months. Unlike the Galaxy S10e, which is more affordable than the Galaxy S10 but is quite similar in terms of specs, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be a downgrade over the standard Galaxy Note 10 in most areas.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which carries the model number SM-N770F, is reportedly going to be available in Europe in at least two color options: Black and Red. Unfortunately, however, there is no other information that is available currently regarding the tech specs of the device. Nor is there any word yet on just how affordable the Note 10 Lite will be.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, which the company launched in 2014 as an affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy Note 3. The Galaxy Note 10, which is the more affordable of the two Note 10 series phones launched by Samsung this year, starts at $950.