The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for Samsung's flagship Android smartphones may arrive sooner than expected. According to an exclusive report published by SamMobile, the company may announce its Android 10 beta program towards the end of this month.

As per the report, the first beta build for the Galaxy S10 series as well as the Galaxy Note 10 series is likely to begin rolling out in October in the U.S. as well as a few countries in Europe. Last year, Samsung had launched the Android Pie beta program for the Galaxy S9 series phones in November.

Since Samsung is starting its Android 10 beta program a month earlier, we can expect the stable update for the Galaxy S10 phones to arrive before the end of the year. The first stable Android Pie build for the Galaxy S9 was released on December 24, 2018.

In addition to the latest Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series phones, Samsung may roll out beta Android builds for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 as well. Samsung's One UI 2.0 is expected to come with a new gesture navigation, new Quick Settings tiles, and some privacy features that will give users greater control over their permissions and location settings.