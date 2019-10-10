Samsung's beta for Android 10 has officially begun rolling out in some countries, and it carries a number of improvements to go along with One UI 2.0. PhoneArena got its hands on the new software already and found a number of changes.

First up is the expected gesture navigation from Android 10, which, oddly enough, seems to be heavily modified from Google's gestures in a key area. For the time being, and this may change in the final version, there is no way to quickly swipe between apps by swiping left or right on the bottom of the screen. That's a big bummer for gesture fans who love their multi-tasking.

A new one-handed mode can be used when gestures are enabled, which shrinks the screen down to a friendlier size via a quick swipe-down on the bottom of the screen. Also friendlier is the inclusion of an always-on fingerprint icon for the lock screen. This will display the fingerprint icon at all times and makes it far easier to use the Galaxy S10's finicky fingerprint scanner, but you can always disable it if you don't want to see it while the phone is locked.