Just a few days before CES 2019 begins, Samsung's already made a pretty big announcement ahead of the convention — officially unveiling its Exynos Auto V9 processor.
As the name of the new chip suggests, this is designed for automobiles and the first Exynos processor of its kind. As of right now, it's scheduled to first be used to power Audi's "next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system" that's expected to be released at some point in 2021.
On the technical side of things, the Exynos Auto V9 is based on an 8-nanometer design and uses the latest ARM Cortex-A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU, the HiFi 4 DSP for high-end sound, and an intelligent neural processing unit. As for what all of this means, Samsung claims:
To deliver highly immersive driving experiences, Exynos Auto V9 supports up to six displays and twelve camera connections for various sub-system content in premium IVI systems. The V9 is powered by eight Cortex-A76 cores at speeds up to 2.1 gigahertz (GHz). The GPU is arranged in three separate dedicated sets of Mali G76 GPU cores that are able to seamlessly support multiple systems such as the cluster display, central information display (CID) and rear-seat entertainment (RSE) simultaneously. For premium audio quality, the chip comes with four HiFi 4 audio processors that provide captivating audio experiences with vivid and realistic sounds.
It's currently unclear if the Exynos Auto V9 will ever make its way to non-Audi vehicles, but in any case, this is an exciting move forward in Samsung's ever-growing Exynos brand.
