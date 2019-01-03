Just a few days before CES 2019 begins, Samsung's already made a pretty big announcement ahead of the convention — officially unveiling its Exynos Auto V9 processor.

As the name of the new chip suggests, this is designed for automobiles and the first Exynos processor of its kind. As of right now, it's scheduled to first be used to power Audi's "next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system" that's expected to be released at some point in 2021.

On the technical side of things, the Exynos Auto V9 is based on an 8-nanometer design and uses the latest ARM Cortex-A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU, the HiFi 4 DSP for high-end sound, and an intelligent neural processing unit. As for what all of this means, Samsung claims: