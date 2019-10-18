What you need to know The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones can be bypassed using certain silicone protectors.

Samsung is advising that users remove these protectors for the time being and rescan their fingerprints.

A software update to fix the issue is expected as early as next week.

Some shocking news came out this week about the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in Samsung's latest flagships. It turns out the sensor can be easily bypassed by using certain screen protectors or cases. According to Samsung, this happens because of the patterns found in the silicone of the cases which causes the sensor to read it as a fingerprint.

This issue involved ultrasonic fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users' fingerprints.

What it doesn't explain is how can the sensor mistakenly recognize these patterns as your fingerprint in the first place. However, the statement goes on to say that a "software update is planned to be released as early as next week" to address the issue. Until then, it recommends users of the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series phones avoid using silicone covers and to delete your previously scanned fingerprint data and register your fingerprints again.

To prevent any further issues, we advise that Galaxy Note10/10+ and S10/S10+/S10 5G users who use such covers to remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints. If you currently use front screen protective covers, to ensure optimum fingerprint scanning, please refrain from using this cover until your device has been updated with a new software patch.

Samsung also advises users to scan their fingerprints again after the software update rolls out next week, and to ensure that each finger is thoroughly scanned including, "all portions of your fingerprint, including the center and corners."