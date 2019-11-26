What you need to know
- Samsung went from supplying 21.3% of AMOLED displays in Q2 to 29% in Q3.
- In Q3 alone, Samsung Display shipped 146 million mobile AMOLED panels.
- The previous leader was BOE Technology, whose share dropped below 20% for Q3.
While it is a reasonably well-known fact that Samsung has some of the best AMOLED displays in their phones, the company also makes the displays for a lot of other companies' phones — a LOT of them. In a report on SamMobile, Samsung Displays regained the top spot for mobile AMOLED displays shipped in Q3 with an increase from 90 million panels shipped in Q2 all the way up to 146 million over a three-month span.
Samsung Displays overtook BOE Technologies to regain the title that they held at the end of 2018. Though Samsung's own mobile devices utilize their displays, so do may competitors like Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and many more. Their uptick in AMOLED panels for Q3 was 2 million more than the highest amount of LCD mobile panels ever shipped in a quarter, so I think it's safe to say that AMOLED screens have become the new norm.
