Samsung has filed documents with the Texas Workforce Commission notifying the state of impending layoffs, a move that comes amid rumors that the electronics giant will cease work on its own CPU cores and license entirely from ARM instead.

While the company employs 3,000 workers in a manufacturing facility in Austin, those workers would not be affected and the labs in question would not be shut down entirely.

The so-called Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter sent to the state notifies of layoffs in Austin as well as at the Advanced Computer Lab in San Jose, CA. The letter does not specify how many workers in each state would be let go, but in total 290 workers on the CPU team are expected to lose their jobs. Companies are required by Federal law to notify local state officials if there will be a significant number of layoffs.

Per Michele Glaze, a Samsung spokeswomen: