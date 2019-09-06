What you need to know
- The Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e are now available unlocked for $349, $249, and $179, respectively.
- Customers picking up the unlocked Galaxy A50 on Amazon will get a Galaxy Fit for free.
- The Tab S6 is going on sale today for $649, and all orders through September 22 will be eligible to pick up the Book Cover Keyboard for $89.
- The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is going on sale starting September 26, with all pre-orders netting a free Wireless Charger Portable Battery.
Samsung is making its latest products available in the U.S. The Galaxy A50 made its debut in the country a few months ago, and the unlocked model is now up for pre-order from Best Buy and Amazon for $349. Best Buy customers that activate the phone will get savings up to $150, and Amazon is throwing in a free Galaxy Fit with all orders.
The unlocked Galaxy A20 is on pre-order for $249, with the A10e available for $179. All three phones will be sold direct from Samsung as well, with customers able to receive up to $300 with a qualifying trade-in. Samsung is also kicking off sales of the Galaxy Tab S6, with the tablet retailing for $649. Everyone picking up the tablet before September 22 will be able to get the Book Cover Keyboard at a 50% discount, bringing its cost down to $89.
Samsung Galaxy A50 review: The new budget champion
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now up for pre-order on Samsung for $279. Samsung is throwing in a free Wireless Charger Portable Battery with every order, a $60 value. Finally, Samsung is rolling out a second-gen variant of its wireless headphones, the AKG N700NC M2. The headphones come with a 23-hour battery life, and charge over USB-C.
Galaxy A50
The Galaxy A50 is one of the best budget phones around, thanks to a combination of great hardware and modern design. You get the 10nm Exynos 9610 under the hood, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a massive 4000mAh battery.
Galaxy Watch Active 2
The Watch Active 2 is packed with tech and is a great option for fitness tracking. You also get an ECG feature for detecting irregular heartbeat, heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and built-in GPS. With a 50atm water resistance, you can easily take it to the pool.
