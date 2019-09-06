Samsung is making its latest products available in the U.S. The Galaxy A50 made its debut in the country a few months ago, and the unlocked model is now up for pre-order from Best Buy and Amazon for $349. Best Buy customers that activate the phone will get savings up to $150, and Amazon is throwing in a free Galaxy Fit with all orders.

The unlocked Galaxy A20 is on pre-order for $249, with the A10e available for $179. All three phones will be sold direct from Samsung as well, with customers able to receive up to $300 with a qualifying trade-in. Samsung is also kicking off sales of the Galaxy Tab S6, with the tablet retailing for $649. Everyone picking up the tablet before September 22 will be able to get the Book Cover Keyboard at a 50% discount, bringing its cost down to $89.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now up for pre-order on Samsung for $279. Samsung is throwing in a free Wireless Charger Portable Battery with every order, a $60 value. Finally, Samsung is rolling out a second-gen variant of its wireless headphones, the AKG N700NC M2. The headphones come with a 23-hour battery life, and charge over USB-C.