Right now, it's unclear what will be unveiled. The Tweet announcing this simply says that it's a "Galaxy event" and that it's where we'll "enter the era of live."

About two months after holding its big Unpacked press conference to announce the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold, Samsung's announced it's going to be hosting another event on April 10.

For what it's worth, the rumor mill seems to think that this is where Samsung's Galaxy A90 phone will be announced. The A10, A30, and A50 have all proven to be solid mid-rangers for the company, with AC's Harish even going as far as to say that the A50 is "the new budget champion." With the A90 expected to be an even more powerful version of it, we could be in for something special.

It's also worth noting that Samsung did previously say it would be hosting another event in April to talk more about the Galaxy Fold, so this could very well be it.

