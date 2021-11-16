The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are the two best Android tablets available, full stop. They have gorgeous and lightweight designs, massive displays with ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, durable battery lives, and better software than other stock Android tablets or Fire tablets. And thanks to an exclusive early Black Friday deal, you can get them at a significant discount.
Android Central readers have access to an early Samsung.com deals page for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. You'll get an instant rebate on either tablet that increases the more storage you buy: $150 off for the 128GB models, $200 off for the 256GB models, or $230 off for the 512GB models. That equates to $499 for the cheapest Galaxy Tab S7 model or $699 for the baseline Galaxy Tab S7+.
To find the sale price, go to the links below, select the model and storage you want, and choose "No trade-in." Scroll down, and you should see your "instant rebate" in the pricing section at the bottom.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Upgrade to a 12.4-inch AMOLED display for the best visual quality for all your streaming, gaming, and productivity needs. It also gives you a larger 10,090 mAh battery and in-screen fingerprint sensor, though the processor and RAM are the same. It's a premium device at a lower price than usual.
These deal prices will become available to the public on November 19, so you can get the jump on the crowds and snag a tablet before stock runs low.
Both of these tablets are excellent devices for both casual streaming and more serious use. Samsung tablets have a desktop-experience (DeX) mode that let you get a more laptop-like UI for your apps, so it can sit on your desk with an attachable keyboard for getting work done. The S7+ gives you more screen space for fitting multiple apps in for multitasking, while the S7 is easier to hold for longer periods.
Only iPads match the S7 series for quality, and in terms of Black Friday tablet deals, you're going to find much better discounts on Samsung tablets than Apple tablets. If you need a new tablet that's affordable without losing out on quality, the Tab S7 at this price is truly your best bet.
