The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are the two best Android tablets available, full stop. They have gorgeous and lightweight designs, massive displays with ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, durable battery lives, and better software than other stock Android tablets or Fire tablets. And thanks to an exclusive early Black Friday deal, you can get them at a significant discount.

Android Central readers have access to an early Samsung.com deals page for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. You'll get an instant rebate on either tablet that increases the more storage you buy: $150 off for the 128GB models, $200 off for the 256GB models, or $230 off for the 512GB models. That equates to $499 for the cheapest Galaxy Tab S7 model or $699 for the baseline Galaxy Tab S7+.

To find the sale price, go to the links below, select the model and storage you want, and choose "No trade-in." Scroll down, and you should see your "instant rebate" in the pricing section at the bottom.