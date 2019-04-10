As a quick recap, the Galaxy Tab S5e comes equipped with a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED display, a 7,040 mAh battery, Android 9 Pie w/ Samsung One UI, USB-C, support for Samsung DeX, and a bunch of optional accessories.

Back in February, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S5e — a successor to last year's Tab S4 with slightly downgraded specs and a more affordable price tag. No availability info was provided at the time of announcement, but now Samsung's confirmed that it's heading to the United States on April 26.

In addition to the Tab S5e, April 26 will also see Samsung launching the even more affordable Galaxy Tab A 10.1. This swaps out the AMOLED panel for a 1920 x 1200 LCD one, the battery is downgraded to 6,150 mAh, and there's a choice between 2GB and 3GB of RAM compared to 4GB and 6GB on the Tab S5e.

The Tab A 10.1 still brings some good stuff to the table, however, including dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a Samsung Kids UI, and Android Pie out of the box.

If you're interested, the Galaxy Tab S5e starts at $400 whereas the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is going for $230. They'll be available on Samsung's website in addition to "major retailers." Pre-orders are open between April 12 and April 25.

