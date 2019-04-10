Back in February, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S5e — a successor to last year's Tab S4 with slightly downgraded specs and a more affordable price tag. No availability info was provided at the time of announcement, but now Samsung's confirmed that it's heading to the United States on April 26.
As a quick recap, the Galaxy Tab S5e comes equipped with a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED display, a 7,040 mAh battery, Android 9 Pie w/ Samsung One UI, USB-C, support for Samsung DeX, and a bunch of optional accessories.
In addition to the Tab S5e, April 26 will also see Samsung launching the even more affordable Galaxy Tab A 10.1. This swaps out the AMOLED panel for a 1920 x 1200 LCD one, the battery is downgraded to 6,150 mAh, and there's a choice between 2GB and 3GB of RAM compared to 4GB and 6GB on the Tab S5e.
The Tab A 10.1 still brings some good stuff to the table, however, including dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a Samsung Kids UI, and Android Pie out of the box.
If you're interested, the Galaxy Tab S5e starts at $400 whereas the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is going for $230. They'll be available on Samsung's website in addition to "major retailers." Pre-orders are open between April 12 and April 25.
