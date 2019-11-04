A report published by The Elec in September had claimed the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor. While many of us had assumed that the next flagship would use the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that was announced earlier this year, Chinese tipster Ice Universe suggests Samsung will instead use a new 108MP sensor.

Unfortunately, the tipster hasn't revealed any information on how the "new" 108MP sensor will differ from the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that was developed in collaboration with Xiaomi. In terms of size, the 1/1.33-inch type sensor is significantly larger than most other smartphone camera sensors that are currently available. Thanks to 4-in-1 pixel binning Tetracell technology, the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor is capable of capturing bright low-light shots in 27MP resolution.

In addition to a massive jump in the resolution of the primary camera sensor, the Galaxy S11 is also rumored to pack a 5x optical zoom module. Samsung's current flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, feature a telephoto lens with only 2x optical zoom. Rivals such as Huawei and OPPO, however, already offer phones with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S11 series, which is rumored to debut sometime in February next year, is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 865 chipset in the U.S. and China. In most other markets, the Galaxy S11 series phones could be powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 9830 chipset.